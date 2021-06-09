The cry of the world: volcanoes and earthquakes





Opinion

STOCKHOLM/Rome, June 9, 2021 (IPS) – In February, the murder of Italian ambassador, Luca Atanasio, near Virunga National Park in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, briefly shone the world’s spotlight. A turbulent region, where war, poverty and general insecurity lead to immense human suffering.

On May 22, the same region suffered another catastrophe – Mount Nyiragongo erupted. This huge volcano is located 20 kilometers north of Goma and 10 kilometers from the border to Rwanda. A stream of lava reached the airport and threatened the eastern city center of Goma. Authorities urged all residents to evacuate the city – which has a population of half a million – causing thousands to leave their homes. At least thirty people died during the chaos. The humanitarian crisis continues unabated. Currently, more than 230,000 displaced people are crowded into small towns and villages around Goma. The lack of clean water, food and medical supplies in many places, both inside and outside Goma, is creating disastrous conditions.

Scientists fear a lack of accurate monitoring data and a plausible second volcanic eruption. Earthquakes continue to rock the area, while fissures open up, revealing red-hot lava, evidence that magma is accumulating underground. The developments are monitored by personnel from the Goma Volcanic Observatory (GVO). However, after the World Bank decided in 2020 to terminate its contributions, the observatory is operating under tense conditions.

In another part of the world, in Iceland, the Fagradsfjall volcano since mid-February 2021 has begun to erupt intermittently, emitting a continuous stream of lava, the rate of which has recently increased to about 12.4 cubic meters per second. Fortunately, the Rykjan Peninsula, where Vagradsvial is located, is sparsely populated. However, this does not mean that volcanic eruptions in remote areas do not affect people who live far from them.

In 2010, a series of minor eruptions of Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano spewed a dust cloud across western and northern Europe that caused disruptions to air travel. For six days, invisible ash completely stopped all flights. In 2004, a rupture in the Earth’s crust along a subsea fault between the Burma Plate and the India Plate caused massive tsunamis that devastated coastal regions along the Indian Ocean. At least 228,000 people died from the direct impact of the tsunami, followed by further deaths due to the hardship it caused.

This disaster made me remember a visit I made eight years ago to OVISCORI-UNA, the Observatory of Volcanology and Seismology in Costa Rica. The walls of the room were lined with seismographs, whose writing needles were constantly trembling while measuring seismic activities along the San Andreas Fault and the Mexican and Central American volcanoes.

The scientists I spoke to reminded me that if you compare the Earth to an apple, the thickness of the Earth’s outer crust can be likened to that of an apple. The Earth’s crust occupies less than one percent of the volume of our planet and is only eight kilometers thick under oceans and about 32 kilometers beneath the continents. Under the crust is a very hot magma. The bowels of the Earth are constantly getting hotter down to the innermost core, which is composed of superheated and compressed nickel-iron.

I asked Costa Rican experts if they could predict an earthquake or a volcanic eruption. To my surprise, they replied that it was possible to do this a few minutes before it happened, although this would be too late to start an effective evacuation of huge cities like Los Angeles and Mexico City. Scientists then told me that the San Andreas fault had reached a stress level sufficient for a large earthquake to occur and that the danger was increasing more rapidly than previously thought. When I asked them when such a catastrophe might happen, they shrugged their shoulders and said, “Maybe in ten or twenty years, maybe before, maybe later, no one knows… but disaster will come. We are at least sure of that.”

Humanity seems helpless when faced with such disasters. However, we may prepare for them by establishing effective means of caring for the victims, ensuring that constructions can withstand earthquakes and avoiding the creation of settlements too close to volcanoes. We also have to take care of our environment and not destroy items that can mitigate the effects of natural disasters. For example, the impact of the 2004 tsunami on the Indonesian province of Aceh would have been less if large areas of protective mangrove swamps had not been eliminated to build fish ponds and shrimp farms.

Since I find myself in Italy, it’s hard to avoid thinking about the threat posed by Mount Vesuvius, considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world. Not least because a population of three million lives close enough to be severely affected by the volcanic eruption, with 600,000 people living in a high-risk area.

Historically, some eruptions of Vesuvius covered southern Europe with ash. Crops were particularly damaged in 472 and 1631, resulting in a catastrophic famine. People who live in the fertile agricultural landscape of the Italian region of Campania have real reason to be concerned about their health. For decades they have lived on deadly toxic waste, dumped illegally and clandestinely by members of criminal organizations.

Some parts of the Vesuvius crater wall look like geological strata, with layers made up of different types of waste – asbestos from demolished buildings, dioxin-rich chemical sludge, barrels of solvents, etc. Black water forms puddles at the bottom of a volcano’s crater, mixed with fetid and evaporative craters of sewage and access chutes of sulfuric acid and glowing magma. Moreover, the bottom of the crater is in most places covered with thick layers of ash and lava from previous eruptions, and it’s scary to imagine what would happen when all that ash, trash, and droppings were dispersed by the eruption into the atmosphere.

Our disregard for Mother Earth makes me think of a story by Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes. In 1928, he wrote a short story called When the World Screamed, featuring a brilliant scientist named Professor Challenger. This slightly crazy scientist assumes that the Earth might be some kind of living creature, like a giant sea urchin. To prove his theory, Professor Challenger called two engineers, experts in drilling deep into the earth.

They successfully drill through the Earth’s crust, reach into the mantle, and craters hurt the nerve of Mother Earth. Thus Professor Challenger proved that the Earth is in fact a living organism, but at that very moment our ears were attacked with the most horrific cry ever heard. […] It was a howl in which pain, anger, menace, and the majesty of an angry nature mingled into one hideous shriek.

It’s a funny and somewhat profound adventure story, although it lingers in mind as an utterly poignant reminder that the Earth is in fact some kind of living creature that can be damaged and hurt by the reckless actions of humans. As earthquakes and volcanic eruptions prove, the Earth is a very powerful and unpredictable entity. We can’t always anticipate nature’s reaction, but we can mitigate the effects of the damage caused by natural disasters by taking better care of our habitat, as well as each other and not falling, as is often the case, a victim of greed and anger.

Natural disasters are difficult to avoid and mitigate, but more can be done to tackle a man-made disaster like the one already prevalent in the Kivu region of the Congo. An astonishing disaster like an earthquake, or a volcanic eruption, often awakens people’s sympathy for the victims – for example have countries around the world given more than $14 billion in aid to areas affected by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Perhaps we hope that the suffering will increase. The humanity caused by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo is committed to supporting the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to overcome the endemic crisis engulfing this region and to establish lasting peace in this troubled and often forgotten part. the world.

Jan Londius has a Ph.D. in the history of religion from Lund University and worked as a development expert, researcher and consultant at the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), UNESCO, FAO and other international organizations.

