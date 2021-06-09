Article: Foothill Living and Lake Tahoe Earthquakes





A resident of the Sierra Nevada hills questions the possible causes of the recent wave of Lake Tahoe earthquakes.

Written by Lester Lubetkin

We live out of a small community in Placerville, California, nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains halfway between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Recently, earthquakes centered on the platform that makes up Lake Tahoe have hit us. By shock, I mean it feels somewhere between someone slamming the front door or driving into the garage wall. It’s a sharp “crack” – in most cases I did not feel the subsequent rolling as the shock waves passed, although my more harmonious wife often felt the prolonged movement.

Lake Tahoe. Credit: David Mark from pixabay.com

Over the past several weeks, there have been at least three or four earthquakes that were strong enough to be noticed. We often go directly to the USGS earthquake site to find out where the epicenters are and how big they are. The earthquakes we feel turn out to be between 2.5 and 4.2, and in fact, since May 6, there have been 10 earthquakes located within Lake Tahoe and another six between Truckee, northwest of the lake and Markleville, to the southeast. These earthquakes look very different from the large but farthest San Francisco Bay Area earthquakes that we sometimes feel. They tend to be more rocking and rolling and can be felt for a longer period of time.

Map showing Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area, along with earthquakes from the last 30 days.

Do these earthquakes make the squat that makes Lake Tahoe even deeper? Or is this series of earthquakes related to Walker Lane, helping to take in some of the “residual” right lateral displacement between the Pacific plate and the North American plate that hasn’t already been absorbed by the San Andreas fault? First?

We seem to have three possible explanations for the earthquakes along the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada: (1) there is the western boundary of the basin and ridge extension, leading to the hook that paved the way for the formation of Lake Tahoe; (2) there is an uplift in the westward tilted Sierra Nevada range (although recent studies have indicated that this may not have been as rapid recently as previously thought); and (3) the complex motion of masses within the 65-mile-wide Walker Pass, accommodating the relative motion between the North American and Pacific plates. Or, are each of these tension fields superimposed on each other, such that one cannot really distinguish between the others?

Once again, I go to the USGS earthquake site to see if axial mechanisms (those funny shapes of beach balls) can help answer which of these events is happening. Interestingly, the focal mechanisms of many earthquakes show that the relative motion along the faults was a rightward lateral slip, with only a slight vertical component. This suggests that these earthquakes are part of the Locker Lane seismic activity, which over millions of years may cause the Gulf of California to extend northward into southern California and shift the Sierra Nevada northward. But some other earthquakes show a more inclined slip, proportional to either the grabbing extension or the Sierran uplift.

The focal mechanism, or beach ball diagram, indicating that the 4.2-magnitude earthquake under Lake Tahoe had a right-sided slip motion, similar to the San Andreas Fault. credit: USGS

We can look at some physical conditions to see if they are compatible with the axial mechanisms. Vladimir Lindgren realized, in 1896, that the South Fork of the American River was cut (or decapitated) along the fault on the west side of Lake Tahoe. Recent studies by Richard Schweikert and others have shown that the hook began to form about 3 million years ago, and that before that time, the American South Fork River had extended eastward. In fact, the eastern extension that forms the wide valley that carries the Luther Passage can still be found. This eastern part of the US South Fork River creates a remarkable piercing point, allowing us to constrain the amount of horizontal movement that may have occurred over the past three million years in this part of Lake Tahoe. It appears that there may be as much as 1.5 to 2 miles of right lateral displacement of this ancient channel of the American South Fork River. Roughly, that would equate to 0.03 to 0.04 inch per year over the past 3 million years (0.075 to 0.1 mm/year).

Google Earth image looking west, toward the South Fork American River, with Luther Pass in the foreground. Credit: Google Earth

But then, what about the oblique slip component? I’m sure I’d love to hear feedback and ideas from others. How do we unfold stories in these regions with complex and overlapping pressure systems?

Editor’s Note: Long-time resident of the Sierra Nevada foothills, Lester Lubetkin retired from the El Dorado National Forest where he served as a geologist and recreation manager and is now a volunteer with interpretation, forest restoration, and community fire resilience.

references

Lindgren, and . (1896). Pyramid Peak Folio, California. Geological Survey (USA).

Schweikert, RA (2009). Headless West Flowing Drains in the Lake Tahoe District, Northern Sierra Nevada: Implications for Timing and Natural Fault Rates, Landscape Evolution and the Sierra Nevada Lift Mechanism. International Geological Journal, 51 (9-11), 994-1033.

Wakabayashi, c. (2013). Ancient Canals, Stream Fissure, Erosion, Topographic Evolution, and Alternative Interpretations of Palaeolithic, Sierra Nevada, California. Geosphere, 9(2), 191–215.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos