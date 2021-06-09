The super rich in the US “pay almost no income tax” – BBC News





Details revealing that U.S. billionaires pay little income tax have been leaked to a news website. ProPublic said it has seen tax returns from some of the richest people in the world, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett. The website complained that Amazon Eve Jeff Jeffos didn't pay taxes in 2007 and in 2011, Tesla's Elon Musk paid nothing in 2018. A White House spokesman described the escape as "illegal," and the FBI and tax authorities are investigating.

