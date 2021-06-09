New volcano in Michoacan? Scientists are watching for an increase in seismic activity





For the second time in less than two years, scientists are considering the possibility that increased seismic activity in Michoacan was a precursor to the birth of a new volcano.

There were 236 small earthquakes on the Richter scale and six earthquakes of greater than 4 magnitude in the area around Uruapan between May 1 and June 8. There were more than 300 small earthquakes in the same area in the first four months of the year.

It is necessary to monitor these earthquake swarms – the name of the sequence of similar-sized seismic events that occur in a local area, said Carlos Valdes Gonzalez, a researcher at the Institute of Geophysics at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) and former head of the National Center for Disaster Prevention. area in a relatively short period of time – because it can already predict the creation of a new volcano.

He told the Milenio newspaper that for a volcanic eruption to occur and a new volcano to form, there must be seismic activity.

“…Mexico is a volcanically active country, especially in that region [near Uruapan], where there are more than 1,200 small volcanoes in the so-called Michoacan Guanajuato volcanic field,” Valdes said.

Uruapan, a possible volcano birth site.

The researcher noted that Paricutin volcano, which is located about 50 kilometers northwest of Uruapan, appeared suddenly in 1943 after a series of earthquakes.

A team of experts conducted studies early last year after recording more than 3,000 low-magnitude earthquakes in January and February, but it was ultimately decided that increased seismic activity would not lead to the birth of a new volcano. The scientists concluded that most of the detected magma movements were horizontal rather than vertical and for this reason, the magma would not rise to the surface.

The question researchers are asking is whether the recently observed swarms of earthquakes mean that something has changed.

Valdez and two other researchers with the UN mission said there was no current conclusive evidence of a new volcano emerging, but all emphasized the need for continued scientific monitoring and advised people in the area to follow all recommendations issued by civil protection authorities in order to ensure their safety.

Denis-Xavier-François Legrand, another UNAM researcher, told Milenio that while an earthquake swarm is an important prerequisite for the formation of a new volcano, it is not the only one. Other things include deformation in the Earth’s crust that allows the volcano to pass through from below and upward movement of magma instead of sideways movement. When researchers from the Institute of Geophysics investigated the earthquake swarm last year, they noticed that such distortions were minimal.

“We assume that these [earthquake] Swarms are associated with the movement of magma, but they do not always reach the surface. These swarms [also] It occurred in 1997, 1999 and 2006, but the magma did not reach the surface [of the Earth]. Maybe the same is happening now, but it is very important to keep an eye on [the magma movements]Francois said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Luis Antonio Dominguez Ramirez, a seismologist with the United Nations Mission in Morelia, said that people who live in the area where small earthquakes have occurred should be alert for any gas smells that could indicate the upcoming emergence of a volcano.

“It is fairly easy to detect gas emissions due to the smell of sulfur as well as hydrothermal appearances and effects on vegetation, which dries up when … [is exposed to] higher than normal soil temperatures.

With reports from Milenio (sp)

