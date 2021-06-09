CNN’s lawyer described the gag order that the DOJ searched for the journalist’s email





Since July 17, 2020, I have been linked to a gag order or a sealing order that prohibited me from discussing or accepting the professional email communications of CNN journalist Barbara Starr. That day, through the main company WarnerMedia, I secretly received an order from a federal magistrate judge in the East District of Virginia. That court, based on an ex parte filing approved by the Department of Justice headed by William Barr, ruled that CNN must provide all of Ms. Starr’s email headers in 2017 within two months. We immediately appealed to the outside lawyer to report the order. . I was informed that in addition to speaking with lawyers, the order prohibited them from acknowledging that anyone also existed without the express permission of the Department of Justice. I was no doubt told (more than once) that I was forbidden to communicate about any aspect of the order or procedure to Barbara Starr, the journalist whose duty I am defending. I was also informed that I could face allegations of contempt as well as criminal prosecution for violating the order if I violated the order. I learned that the DOJ used such secret orders in matters of national security. However, in the 20 years I’ve been on CNN, we’ve never been dependent on one. It is likely that the law and current DOJ regulations (at least on paper) set a very high bar for issuing such an order directly against a media organization. It is usually required to be notified in advance. The government needs to show negotiations with “affected members of the media” [and] Properly warn the affected member of the media, unless specified by the Attorney General, for compelling reasons that such negotiations or notifications would pose a clear and fundamental threat to the integrity of the investigation, endanger serious national security or endanger death or serious bodily harm. ” according to the regulations.Read the full account of David Vigilante here https://cnn.it/3zdQsas

#DavidVigilante #CNNBusiness #New.



source