The FBI app lures global criminals into police hands – BBC News





Police in sixteen countries have arrested hundreds of people after intercepting millions of messages from suspected members of organized crime groups. The detainees were tricked into using a messaging app run by the FBI and Australian officials. Eight tons of cocaine, 250 weapons, luxury vehicles and more than $ 48 million (£ 34 million) were also seized in various currencies and cryptocurrencies around the world during the operation. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

