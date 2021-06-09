Biden warns UK and EU will not jeopardize Northern Ireland peace – BBC News





Joe Biden has "deep" concerns that a row of UK-EU trade could jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland, his national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the BBC. The U.S. president will tell leaders at the G7 summit that the gains made after the Good Friday Agreement must be protected, Sullivan said. The UK and EU are in dispute over controls over goods between Britain and Northern Ireland. If no compromise is reached, there are fears of potential violence in Northern Ireland. President Biden will arrive in Cornwall on Wednesday for the G7 summit, which begins on Friday, the first trip abroad since taking office.

