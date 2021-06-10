Supersonic planes tracked off San Diego coincided with the mysterious ‘Skyquake’





“We have squadrons that come here to detach and train,” a spokesperson for Naval Air Facility El Centro, located about 85 miles east of San Diego, told The War Zone, but “currently, there are no fixed-wing aircraft in the installation.” “Operations over the San Diego area are outside our airspace and we do not have the means to monitor that area,” they added.

When reached for comment, the public affairs officer at Vandenberg Space Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles, said they had no information about the incident in the south and were not aware of it happening. Vandenberg regularly supports missile experiments and space launches, among other activities.

However, rocket and space launches from that base usually prompt warning notices to pilots and sailors for certain dates. It doesn’t appear that any such notices were issued on June 8th in connection with Vandenberg, although there are active notices of upcoming launch events planned for later this month, as indicated in the tweets below.

The war zone contacted a number of other US military installations in the area, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), about the “earthquake” as well.

We’ve also sent out inquiries about two other as-yet-unexplained “weather earthquakes” experienced by residents of the San Diego County area earlier this year, on February 16 and March 10, respectively. It is important, of course, to note that there are no indications one way or the other that any of these incidents are necessarily related to each other.

However, Miramar’s public affairs officer told The War Zone that F/A-18 Hornets were flying out of their base on February 16, but they landed long before the reported surge and associated shakedown. Similarly, on March 10, Miramar’s only flight activity was the departure of a pair of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters about an hour after reports of the accident emerged that day.

Unexplained sonic booms, as well as other gurgling in the sky, aren’t new to California either. There was a particular increase in such reports in the state in the 1990s, leading to speculation that it could be linked to a top-secret aircraft capable of flying at top speeds.

Whatever the case may be, people who live in San Diego County and the surrounding areas are sure to struggle with something.

“Yes, I heard it. No, I don’t know what it is,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wrote on Twitter after the last episode. “I will share if I get any information.”

Given the presence of Carl Vinson in the area at the time, the familiar path, and its close proximity to shore, in this case, it certainly appears that the cause of the boom was a hostile supersonic selfie carried on a Navy ship, likely as part of a carrier group Aircraft subject to routine training.

We will definitely continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Contact the author: [email protected]

