Trump’s DOJ followed CNN reporter emails in secret courts





The Trump administration struggled with CNN for half a year to get the email records of a reporter and stressed that everything would be carried out under an unusual secret order, CNN’s chief attorney said on Wednesday. The search began in July 2020 on the orders of then-Attorney General William Barr, at the request of Barbara Starr, the 2017 CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, for the 2017 email records. A federal judge also continued after the Justice Department ruled in favor of joining Starr. internal emails were “speculative” and “unrecognized in any event”. The Trump administration’s secret search is a very common and ongoing boost in journalistic records. CNN chief attorney David Vigilante was subject to an order prohibiting him from sharing details of the government’s efforts with CNN’s senior parent’s attorneys and lawyers at an outside law firm. #EvanPerez #CNNBusiness #BrianStelter.



source