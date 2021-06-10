Mother and son feeding poor Mumbai – BBC News





Harsh Mandavia and his mother have turned a one-day offer into a major food scheme for people struggling to feed the people of Mumbai during the first closure of Covid in India to help feed the people of Mumbai. They have raised thousands of dollars around the world to advance their cause, and they have no intention of stopping it, as the number of people living in poverty in the country has increased by more than 70 million in the last year. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#India #Covid #BBCNews.



source