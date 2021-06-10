President Biden has warned that Russia is opening a foreign trip to the UK – BBC News





U.S. President Joe Biden has launched his first official trip abroad, warning Russia that it has "strong and significant" consequences if it engages in "harmful activities". President Biden arrived in the UK on Wednesday, ahead of the G7 summit. Boris Johnson will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to agree on a new "Atlantic Charter". The treaty will be a modern version of what Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt agreed to in 1941, addressing the challenges of climate change and security.

