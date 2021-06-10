



Several newly mapped or classified fault lines run through Dunedin — but the city is still among New Zealand’s least earthquake hazard, says Otago Regional Council.

This week the Council’s Data and Information Committee received GNS geologist David Barrell’s report on active faults and folds in coastal areas and southern Otago.

Mr. Barrell identified 26 active holidays in the area.

Of these, nine are “specific” or “potential” active faults, three are “potential”, and another 14 are “potentially active”.

Only two, the Akatore and Settlement faults, have been evaluated as having an average return period of less than 10,000 years.

“However, there are undoubtedly many active faults in the Clutha City and Dunedin districts, notably the Akator fault, Blue Mountain fault, Hyde fault, Settlement fault and Tetri fault, and [there is] Every reason calls for authorities and residents to prepare for fault movements that rupture the Earth’s surface, and resultant large, locally destructive earthquakes, over the coming decades to centuries,” said Mr. Barrell.

However, Barrell said, no major land-rending earthquakes have been centered in Clutha or Dunedin since European settlement in the mid-19th century.

People felt most earthquakes in Otago after they were centered outside the area.

He said they usually grew up in the Fiordland region near or on the board’s border.

The magnitude 5 earthquake that shook Dunedin on April 9, 1974, was the largest reported earthquake in Dunedin or Clutha since European settlement.

The epicenter of that tremor was located on the sea, about 10 kilometers south of central Dunedin and about 20 kilometers in depth.

There was damage to the construction, though, especially the chimneys

, and there were 3,000 claims to the Earthquake Commission, worth $250,000.

Furthermore, the Canterbury earthquakes of 2010 and 2011 occurred on a series of previously unknown faults.

Barrell said the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake included faulting of multiple faults, many of which were previously not known to be active faults.

He said it was conceivable that there were still unknown defects in this area as well.

Sharon Hornblow, the council’s natural hazards analyst, said Barrell’s desktop review benefited from new technology and increased interest in understanding earthquake fault lines after the Canterbury earthquakes.

But, she said, this did not raise significant new concerns for Dinden or Klutha County.

It was not intended for use in property risk assessment or hazardous zoning.

Dr Hornblow said the findings should aid in land-use planning, risk reduction, and risk apportionment work.

She said the newly drawn Kaikurai fault, which is believed to extend partly along the Caversham Valley to south Dunedin, likely represents a minimal risk.

The report I submitted to the council said the Green Island fault, which runs off the coast from South Dunedin, was also among a few new faults identified in Barrell’s work.

She said research into faults under Dunedin and Otago Harbor is continuing.

Faults in Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago were evaluated in 2019 by GNS Science.

Faults in Waitaki were evaluated with the Canterbury environment in a 2016 study.

Dr. Hornblow said the council will now discuss next steps to reduce earthquake risk with Otago city and county councils.

