Matt Hancock gives evidence to MPs about Covid’s UK government response





Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appeared before MPs to answer questions about how the UK government has treated the pandemic. The session is part of a joint study by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, which is examining what lessons can be learned from the government’s response. The session was held from 9:30 a.m. on June 10, 2021. In a joint committee session last month, former chief adviser Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings made some claims about the government’s mistakes in the coronavirus pandemic. Cummings said Hancock lied more than once at meetings, which was denied by the health secretary.

