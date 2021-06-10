According to the report, police did not clear the protesters because of Trump’s visit





U.S. Park Police did not clear racial injustice protesters from Lafayette Park so President Donald Trump could make it to St. John’s Church last June, but rather allowed a contractor to safely install the fence around the White House. new report of the inspector general. Park police had authority to clear protesters during clashes outside the White House last summer, according to a report released Wednesday by the Interior Department’s chief inspector. Last summer, federal law enforcement agents, including the Park Police, stormed a White Street park near Lafayette Square for peaceful demonstrations and peaceful demonstrations. Protesters were forcibly cleared of a controversial photo of Trump in a nearby church after he saved the Bible after being named president of “law and order”. But, according to the guard’s report, “The evidence obtained did not allow the USPP to clean up the park so that the president could examine the damage and walk to St. John’s Church.” The response to law enforcement at the 2020 Lafayette Square event has been a major source of debate, with Democratic lawmakers pushing for information on who ordered the park to be cleaned, which federal agencies were involved and what measures and permits were used. This new report, despite its limited scope, provides an overview of the decisions of one of the federal law enforcement agencies involved. Other government agencies have conducted various reviews of the law enforcement response to protests last summer, which could provide a more complete picture of what happened that day. The report of the Chief Inspector specifically examined the actions taken by the Park Police as they are under the jurisdiction of the Department of the Interior through the National Park Service. The then Chief Inspector’s investigation was conducted at the request of Home Secretary David Bernhardt and lawmaker. The narrow scope of this study focused the investigators primarily on Park Police operations, and sought information from outsiders in the Park Police “when they did so they would provide us with information about USPP activities,” the report says. As part of the review of park police operations, therefore, the guard “did not want to interview the attorney general William Barr, White House staff, Federal Prison Office (BOP) staff, MPD staff or Secret Service staff. Not involving the USPP.” CNN previously reported that Barr had ordered authorities to clear people of protesters, according to a Justice Department official, just minutes before Trump’s televised speech at Rose Garden. Barr later declined to comment, saying he did not give a final order to clean up the demonstration, even though the White House put the decision on its shoulders. Barr was not interviewed, and the auditor general warned that the visit by the attorney general to Lafayette Park was not changed by the Park Police’s intention to clean up the park. #WhitneyWild #DonLemonTonight #CNN.



source