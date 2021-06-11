California drought leads to mandatory water restrictions for millions | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel





The Nicasio Reservoir, Marin County’s largest water storage tank, is nearly empty on May 31, 2021, near Nicasio, California. Due to a lack of rain during the driest northern coast weather in recorded history, municipalities and farmers in Mendocino, Sonoma and Marin counties who use water drawn from Russian River drainage or natural runoff are now subject to mandatory water restrictions.

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) Santa Clara County is joining other counties in declaring a water emergency, with more than 85% of California experiencing severe or exceptional drought, and Marin County officials declaring a state of emergency last month.

Santa Clara has become the latest county in California to declare a water emergency due to the state’s worsening drought.

Santa Clara suffers from severe dehydration. More than 85% of California experiences severe or exceptional drought. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 41 of the state’s 58 counties.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that he has resisted calls to declare a state of emergency due to drought in the entire state, which would lower waters across the state.

This leaves it up to local water districts to decide on restrictions.

In mid-May, Marin County officials declared a state of emergency, and the county’s largest water supplier — the Marin Municipal Water District and the North Marin Water District — declared shortage emergencies that led to mandatory conservation measures, according to the date.

(More: These 8 facts show the severity of California drought)

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara Valley County Water Board voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency for water shortages and impose mandatory water restrictions on the county’s two million residents, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Valley Water County Council, a water wholesaler, is urging cities and private water companies that buy their water to impose restrictions on their customers.

“Santa Clara County is experiencing a severe drought. We can’t wait to act as our water supplies are threatened locally and across California. We are in an emergency situation and Valley Water must do everything we can to protect our groundwater resources and ensure our groundwater resources are ensured,” said Tony Estrimera, CEO Valley Water, in a statement provided to KRON-TV: “We can provide safe, clean water to Santa Clara County residents and businesses.”

The council is calling for a mandatory 15% reduction in water use compared to 2019. Some of the proposed restrictions include limiting lawn irrigation to three days a week, prohibiting the filling of swimming pools, and prohibiting the use of potable water for washing buildings and driveways. Mercury News reported that parking lots and tennis courts require restaurants to serve water only when diners request it.

(More: Drought is driving Lake Mead to its lowest water level since it was filled in the 1930s)

The situation in Santa Clara County is frightening because federal officials have ordered the draining of the county’s largest reservoir, Anderson Reservoir, so that the dam can be rebuilt there for earthquake safety.

Federal agencies have also cut water allocations due to the decrease in ice mass in the Sierra Nevada last winter.

“We’re really in a tough spot,” Rick Callendar, chief executive of the Santa Clara Valley Water District, told KNTV. “We are in a drought. As I have indicated to the Council on previous occasions, when you see a storm about to hit your community, it is the government’s responsibility not to wait until the storm has hit to demand emergency action.”

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report breaking weather, the environment, and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of the parent company, IBM.

