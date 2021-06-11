Biden has announced that the US will provide Covid-19 500 million vaccines





President Joe Biden announced Thursday afternoon that the United States intends to deliver a dose of 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines worldwide as part of efforts to reaffirm U.S. leadership worldwide. “America knows firsthand the tragedy of this pandemic. We are killing more people in the United States than anywhere else in the world, nearly 600,000 Americans,” Biden said after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He added, “We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery.” The move will also serve to counter the efforts to use state-funded vaccines by Russia and China to spread global influence. “American workers will now create vaccines that will save the lives of people in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. People they have never met and never met. They have never visited and will probably never have a chance.” Lives were saved equally, thanks to American leadership, American workers, hard work and values, “Biden said on Thursday. Hundreds of millions of doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine, along with Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm shots, are making their way around the world. Sinopharm is just a vaccine The World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative – many countries – including Latin America, which has traditionally been a U.S. area of ​​influence – are buying a large number of Russian and Chinese vaccines to fill gaps in the spread of their vaccines.The White House says it is controlling and worried Russia and China will win vaccines In a statement announcing the purchase of the vaccine, Biden stressed that there was no link between accepting vaccines purchased by the United States. “Let us be clear: as with the 80 million doses we announced earlier, the United States has half (one billion) doses without an attached chain. em they have them, ”Biden said. “Our vaccine donations have no pressure or potential concessions. We are doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic. That’s it. Time.” #JoeBiden #CNN #New.



source