The earthquake in Sylhet is obvious but neglected





The foci of earthquakes that struck the Sylhet region in the past 100 years were collected from volcanodiscovery.com

Authorities began identifying defective buildings in the city of Sylhet 10 days after several earthquakes

People die in earthquakes when they are trapped inside a building that was constructed by violating the rules and don’t know what to do during an earthquake.

Earthquakes affect faulty buildings. Such buildings cause cracks, tilt or collapse when hit by a strong jolt. Thus, no one can blame earthquakes for the heavy loss of life and property.

Sylhet authorities have taken some initiatives in the wake of three earthquakes and several aftershocks that have rocked the city since late May. Among the initiatives are the closure of 25 risky apartment buildings and malls, and the launch of a survey Thursday to identify other buildings at risk.

But earthquakes are not new to the residents of the Sylhet region.

The foci of most of the 36 earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above on the Richter scale that struck the Sylhet region since 1918 were in places located 50 kilometers from the town of the province – Netrakona, Sunamganj, Habiganj and Maulvibazar. Sylhet is located along the mountainous regions of the Indian border.

Sylhet lies near the Dawki Fault, responsible for a number of devastating earthquakes for more than a century, and most earthquake epicenters have been near the city, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which records earthquakes worldwide.

The last major earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 and its epicenter was in Mulvibazar, just 42 km from Sylhet, the city on March 2, 2013.

The strongest tremors felt in the Sylhet area in the past 100 years were 7.2 in 1918 and 6 in 1997.

Last year, two earthquakes hit Sylhet – a 4.2 earthquake on June 3 and a 4.5 on January 27.

On May 29 this year, the first tremor struck at 10:36 am with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale, followed by aftershocks with a magnitude of 4.1 at 10:50 am, 2.8 at 11:30 am, and a magnitude of 4 Richter scale. At 1:58 pm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Read also – City authorities start a survey to identify high-risk buildings in Sylhet

At 4:35 a.m. the next morning, another earthquake of magnitude 2.8 was felt in the city.

Recently, on June 7, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the city at 6:30 p.m. A man, who was on the roof of a high-rise building in the city, said he felt the building sway in the air. Many people took to the streets at that time.

Earthquakes don’t kill, buildings do

Fearing frequent earthquakes, many residents of high-rise buildings left the city for their village homes.

However, these buildings did not collapse or crack due to the three earthquakes and aftershocks.

It is the old and small, fragile buildings that have been partially affected. Two six-story buildings were devastated after the May 29 earthquake while a school building was declared deserted after the last light tremor.

Experts say the frequency of low-magnitude earthquakes is a precursor to high-strength tremors.

In 2009, the government declared that 24,000 of the 52,000 buildings surveyed in the town of Sylhet were at risk of earthquakes.

This result emerged from a survey conducted in the cities of Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet in 2008-2009 under the Comprehensive Disaster Management Program (CDMP) project of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

At that time, experts suggested demolishing or modifying dangerous buildings to avoid loss of life and heavy economic losses.

They also highlighted the need to map facility connections, train staff in hospitals, purchase advanced equipment for the fire service, and prepare volunteers to be first responders during a disaster.

Although the Dhaka city authorities have taken some steps in this regard, Sylhet authorities have not taken any preparedness measures to prevent losses. Existing buildings at risk were not modified while new tall buildings were constructed without making them earthquake resistant.

Construction and earthquake experts say it doesn’t cost much to make buildings that can withstand strong tremors. On the other hand, modifying old buildings increases their life span by 100 years.

Media reports say that due to the negligence of the concerned authorities, unplanned urbanization and construction of buildings in contravention of earthquakes and fire safety guidelines continues unabated in Sylhet, Chittagong and Dhaka – the three earthquake-prone hotspots.

A 2009 study found that a strong earthquake caused by any of the three faults would cause massive damage to buildings, bridges, and supply channels for utility services in the three cities.

Chittagong is at risk due to plate boundary fault 1, 2 and 3 in the bay while Dhaka, with its Madhupur blind fault, is at risk, even at medium level tremor, due to its high population density and towering concrete structures.

According to the study, about 142,000 out of 180,000 buildings in Chittagong and 78,000 out of 326,000 buildings in Dhaka are highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Moreover, about 130,000 people could be killed instantly if a 7.5-magnitude earthquake, caused by the Madopor Blind Fault, struck the capital.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos