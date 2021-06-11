Deepcut’s fifth death revealed – BBC Newsnight





Between 1995 and 2002, four young army recruits were killed by gunfire at the Deepcut barracks in Surrey. The military stressed that all the deaths were suicides, but the families disagreed. Initial interrogations led to the opening of three convictions and the return of one suicide. Calls for an investigation began in 2002 and a police investigation was conducted, along with a review of Army training procedures. But after the police report was leaked, allegations of harassment and harassment continued. Now a new podcast from Audible, called Death at Deepcut, has more revelations. Newsnight’s UK editor Katie Razzall is reporting on new developments. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

