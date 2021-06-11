‘My Paralympic dreams were 1.5mm’ – BBC News





Swimmer Levana Hanson had her vision to win the Paralympic medal. That is, until he was called in for a 2012 qualifying check. The Paralympic rankings should be fair competition between athletes. They are evaluated by trained qualifiers and their medical records should be reviewed to compete against people with the same level of ability. Some athletes believe the system is unfair. Levana says his glory hopes were dashed when he was reclassified, believing a stump was too long by 1.5mm, a decision that was later reversed. Viewers of the UK can watch Levana’s full story on BBC Panorama on BBC iPlayer: https://bbc.in/3pIZCHQ

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Paralympics #Swimming #BBCAnews.



source