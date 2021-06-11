Prince Edward congratulates Harry and Meghan on their new child – BBC News





The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, has only spoken to the BBC about his father, Prince Philip, saying he did not want to be "disturbed and disturbed" when it was his 100th birthday. He also said he has kept his distance from the situation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of their daughter Lilibet, and wished them "all the happiness".

