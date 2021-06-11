Uncategorized
Boris Johnson tells BBC News that relations between the UK and the US are indestructible – BBC News
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has told the BBC that the alliance between the UK and the US must be said to be an “indestructible relationship”. Joe Biden said he had “tremendous” conversations with US President. This is a full interview with BBC editor Laura Kuenssberg. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]