The MAXXI L’Aquila Museum opens its doors





On May 28, the new MAXXI National Museum of Arts of the XXI Century was opened in L’Aquila (in the Abruzzo region). As is known, the headquarters of MAXXI is located in Rome, in the futuristic building designed by Zaha Hadid. The new L’Aquila Museum is located in the baroque spaces of Palazzo Ardinghelli, an elegant 18th-century building in the heart of the city that is now also a symbol of its rebirth. The Baroque palace has recently been skillfully restored by the technicians of the Italian Ministry of Culture, thanks to a generous financial contribution from the Russian Federation. The new MAXXI will be a research center and a new center for contemporary art and creativity, as well as a collaborative project between various national and international institutions that aims, through culture, to work together to support the relaunching of a region that has been severely tested by the 2009 earthquake, and by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. . “We are more than just a ‘project’ for the district,” said Giovanna Melandri, President of Fondazione MAXXI during the May 28 opening, ‘we are a project ‘with’ the district. We are not a show alien to the city and its social, cultural and civic forces, but a place of meeting, a place of exchange and cooperation, a space open to all.” Drawing on the same model adopted in Rome, MAXXI L’Aquila will also become a center for research and promotion in various artistic disciplines: art, architecture, photography and all Languages ​​of contemporary creativity, experimenting in particular with the links between art and science.. In addition to MunDA – Abruzzo National Museum, collaborations are also underway with the Gran Sasso Science Institute and with the National Institute of Nuclear Physics – Gran Sasso Laboratory, thanks to the painting commission entrusted to the artist Armin Linke.

“Balance Point. Thought Space Light from Toyo Ito to Ettore Spalletti” is the inaugural exhibition to be held at the new MAXXI L’Aquila. The exhibition, curated by Bartolomeo Pietromarchi and Margherita Guccione, is distributed throughout the spaces of Palazzo Ardinghelli not only in the exhibition rooms on the main floor, but also in the central courtyard, the grand staircase and the chapel. The spaces have been animated with eight new site-specific works and 60 iconic works that are already part of the MAXXI National Public Collection of Art, Architecture, and Photography. As Bartolomeo Petromareschi explained, in a period of great emergency and uncertainty, “Art helps us find a point of balance, an existential stability.” Therefore the equilibrium point has moral, aesthetic, political and social significance. On the other hand, Margherita Guccione emphasized that “the rooms of the Palazzo Ardangeli provide a place for an itinerary where artworks, fitting into the new museum spaces, lead us to reflect on the value and meaning of ‘equilibrium’, understood as a fundamental principle of architecture and an ideal point after which payment can be made. towards new visions, all from the perspective of future architecture and landscape.” Works for the site were commissioned by the artists Elisabetta Benassi, Daniela Di Lorenzo, Alberto Garrotti, Nunzio and Ettore Spalletti, who are dedicated to the exhibition, along with two photography committees, dedicated to the L’Aquila region. Created by Paolo Pellegrin and Stefano Sirio, as well as the project created by Russian artist Anastasia Potemkina, produced in cooperation with the VA-C Foundation (Moscow). Selected works from the MAXXI Collection by artists including Alighiero Boetti, Monica Bonvicini, Maurizio Cattelan, William Kentridge, Maria Lai, Piero Manzoni, Liliana Moro, Maurizio Nanucci, Giulio Paolini, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Alora, Calzadella, Juan Moz, Yona Friedio, Eto Superstudio , Ewan Ban and Gabriel Basilico.

(Agnese Bifulco)

MAXXI L’Aquila Piazza Santa Maria Paganica 15, L’Aquila [email protected] | www.maxxilaquila.art

Images provided by MAXXI Foundation

Comments 01 Palazzo Ardinghelli Photo by Luca Eleuteri, Courtesy of MAXXI Foundation 02 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Photo by Andrea Jemolo, Courtesy of MAXXI Foundation 03 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Photo by Andrea Jemolo, Courtesy of MAXXI Foundation 04 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Equilibrium point Chapel, Ettore Spalletti , Column in the Void, L’Aquila, 2019, Photo by Agostino Osio – Altoubano, Courtesy of MAXXI 05 Foundation Palazzo Ardinghelli, Balance Point – Sala della Aviaera, William Kentridge, North Pole Map, 2003, Photo by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano, Courtesy of MAXXI 06 Foundation Palazzo Ardinghelli, Balance Point – sequence of exhibition rooms, background: Monica Bonvicini, Bent and Fused, 2018, Photography by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano, Courtesy of Fondazione MAXXI 07 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Balance Point – Stefano Sirio, Aquila, 2020, Photography by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano, Courtesy of Fondazione MAXXI 08 Stefano Cerio Aquila 7, 2020 (1) Beautiful art print on cotton paper mounted on dibond 110 x 140 cm 08 Paolo Pellegrin L’Aquila, January 201 8/2020 – Polyptych of 140 fine art prints on satin paper mounted on dibond – Paolo Pellegrin, L’Aquila, 2018, © Paolo Pellegrin / Magnum 09 and 10 Paolo Pellegrin L’ Aquila, January 2018/2019 (2 ) – Beautiful art print on satin paper mounted on dibond cm 80 x 120 – Paolo Pellegrin, L’Aquila, 2018 © Paolo Pellegrin / Magnum 11 Superstudio (Florence 1966 | Adolfo Natalini, Cristiano Toraldo of France, Gian Piero Frasinelli, Roberto and Alessandro Magris, Alessandro Poli) the ongoing monument. New York, 1969 lithograph 80 x 120 cm 12 Alighiero Boetti Mimetico, 1966 Photograph by Paolo Bognaghi 13 Maurizio Cattelan Mother, 2000 (1999) – black and white photographic print on paper, 9/10 edition, photograph by Atilio Maranzano – 130 x 116.5 cm – Photograph M3Studio 14 Toyo Ito Grin Park in Island City, Fukuoka – Roof Model 2005 Resin cm 92x27x6 15 Yona Friedman Fragment of work consisting of ten collage sheets and mixed media on paper 21×29.7 cm 16 Palazzo Ardinghelli, balance point, ladder – Maurizio Nanucci – poem Lost is the poem, 1969 – Photography by Agostino Osio – Alto Piano 17 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Point of Balance, Daniela Di Lorenzo – Come See, 2019 – Photography by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano 18 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Point of Balance, Alberto Garutti – Getting to the Present, 2018- 20 – Photography by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano 19 Palazzo Ardinghelli, Point of Balance, Nunzio – Untitled, 2019 – Photography by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano 20 Palazzo Ardinghelli, P. Scanned balance, detail Anastasia Potemkina – Untitled, 2018-20 – Photography by Agostino Osio – AltoPiano

