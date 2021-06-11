Japanese city uses tsunami lessons for COVID-19 vaccines | WKZO | Everything Kalamazoo





By Rocky Swift

SOMA, Japan (Reuters) – Tamio Hayashi, 77, doubted his ability to navigate online systems set up to register for COVID-19 vaccines in much of Japan.

He loathed the idea of ​​using “noisy” systems that had broken down and confused other older populations, hampering vaccination efforts in Japan.

Fortunately, local officials in his small northeastern town have helped him get past the routine and get his shots — a rarity in Japan, where authorities are racing to vaccinate a vulnerable elderly population before the Summer Olympics begin in just six weeks.

“This method is great,” Hayashi told Reuters after he and his wife got their second doses at a local gym. “You just get a notice saying come on such and such day.”

Soma, a rural city 240 kilometers (150 miles) north of Tokyo devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has outdone most of the country in vaccinations by heeding the lessons of a disaster a decade ago.

Japan lags far behind other advanced economies in vaccinating its people — 12% have received at least one shot, according to Reuters tracking, compared to France, the second-lowest in the Group of Seven industrialized nations at 42%, and the most advanced, Canada at 63%.

Soma’s smart, locally emerging approach avoids the reservation systems and fragmented efforts common across Japan. The city has vaccinated 84% of its seniors—versus 28% nationwide—and is now injecting younger generations and aims to reach people under 16 by the end of July, just as the Olympics kick off.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to vaccinate the entire elderly population of Japan by July and all adults by November. But that would require boosting shots to 1 million shots a day from its peak so far at around 700,000.

Part of Soma’s success is due to its small population of 35,000, which makes it easier to reach people in the Pacific coast city of Fukushima Prefecture compared to the medical staff who are overworked in a giant urban setting.

But the city is also succeeding as much of Japan did not because of the painful lessons of the tsunami that killed 450 city residents as it swept four kilometers (2.5 miles) inland.

“People get together”

Deputy Mayor Katsuhiro Abe said that disaster taught Soma the importance of making and reporting clear plans, working closely with local medical professionals, and gathering affected people in concentrated places — and not waiting for a plan to disembark from Tokyo.

“I don’t know if you’d say we wouldn’t have done it without the earthquake disaster,” Abe said. “But this vaccination program comes hand in hand with the experience of the city government and the people who are coming together to deal with that during these 10 years.”

Japan has avoided the massive COVID-19 caseloads and deaths seen in many countries, but the start of the vaccine launch in mid-February was later than most countries, initially hobbled by scarce supplies of imported vaccines.

The distribution was uneven after that, while reservation systems disrupted or confused the prioritization of the elderly for shots.

Drawing on the lessons of 2011, Soma leaders and doctors began formulating plans and conducting vaccination exercises in December, months before vaccines were approved.

The city has set up a central vaccination center, which maintains the medical workforce. Residents were called by the town hall, no need to book, and the town sent buses for those who couldn’t travel alone.

After the previous disaster, Soma’s neighbors know to care for each other, while city officials are used to shifting gears from office work to crisis management, said Abe, a lifelong Soma resident.

City residents are quickly taken to waiting and parade areas, and then to a divided area for their photo shoot.

When some of the older patients were asked to turn left or right to take their picture, the staff improvised cartoon stickers on the walls: facing the rabbit for the injection in your right arm, turning to the dog to get it in your left arm.

“The strategy has to be tailored to each local culture and context,” said Kenji Shibuya, who this spring stepped down as director of the Institute of Population Health at Kings College London to help manage the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Soma.

“It’s a war,” said Shibuya, a fierce critic of Japan’s handling of the pandemic.

He said the best the government could do was provide a steady supply of vaccines and supplies to municipalities – and leave the rest to people on the ground.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by William Mallard)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos