Earthquake information: Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 3.5 miles east of Bakersfield, Kern County, CA, USA, June 11 11:50 a.m. (GMT -7)

Tubman (36.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): I could hear it and it was like a shock | 2 users found this interesting.

Bakersfield CA 93306 / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): I heard something go off like a loud bang on my doorbell and my pets made me nervous. | 2 users found this interesting.

Bakersfield, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short: A short shaking, which sounded like a low frequency hit my house and caused it to vibrate/shake. I could feel it with my feet on the floor while sitting. | 2 users found this interesting.

Bakersfield, California (7.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds: slight vibration, delay, then more noise than vibration. | 2 users found this interesting.

Bakersfield CA 93312 (16 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: I heard windows shaking but didn’t feel it | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Santa Monica Pier California (159.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Slight feeling of shaking | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

79.9 km N from the epicenter [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV): I felt windows shaking unexpectedly and floor. | One user found this interesting.

Visalia (108.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 sec: Windows with slightly dizzy vibrate slightly | One user found this interesting.

Las Vegas / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very short: short bump | One user found this interesting.

Bakersfield / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: noise, little shaking, delay then more noise. | One user found this interesting.

Bakersfield (18.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) Very short: I heard the earthquake more than I felt. I heard a very low rumble and heard the house creaking. | One user found this interesting.

Taft / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / Single Head Protrusion / 1-2 seconds: My whole house shocked | One user found this interesting.

Bakersfield, California (9.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: We heard it. Sitting at home it sounded like a screeching sound.

Porterville/weak shaking (MMI III)

Hwy 58 Buttonwillow / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / Very short: A quick shake but very similar to the effect of a sonic boom hitting the house

Taft, CA / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was outside sitting in my car, in Taft CA, with the engine turned off. No music or social media running. It felt like a rattle, not like a wave. I only felt one lasting 2-5 seconds. E.Parker 661-769-8309 Employer, Maricopa, CA Resident.

tular california / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: short, strong rattling

Bakersfield / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

99.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] I did not feel: I did not feel it, but heard it.

Porterville/ I didn’t feel it: I heard it, it sounded like something running across my rooftop. Rattle like the ground was settling.

Porterville ca 93257 / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short

Pine Mountain Club California / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 sec: Two tremors I could feel and hear at home.

340.4 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Bakersfield / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Ventura / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

LAS VEGAS / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Minter Field Airport, Shafter, CA / very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1 vertical bump / very short

Bakersfield / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

