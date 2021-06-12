Boris Johnson has started the G7 – BBC News with a demand to address inequality





The G7 summit has begun in Cornwall, England, with Boris Johnson urging leaders to "build better" as the world recovers from the Covid pandemic. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has said it is essential to learn from the "mistakes" of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the "scars" of inequality. The leaders took a traditional "family photo" as they gathered at the Carbis Bay marine resort. U.S. President Joe Biden is among those organizing Mr. Johnson's three-day meeting, as well as leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

