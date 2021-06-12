Nepalese families forced to say goodbye through incinerator doors – BBC News





Nepal is experiencing a devastating wave of Covid-19, which in the last month alone has killed more than 4,000 people with the virus. Families are saddened by lost relatives, unable to say goodbye in the traditional way, they only have a few minutes to perform the last rites on the other side of the crematorium doors. Cases are falling in the capital Kathmandu, but Nepal still has one of the highest test positivity rates in the world. Subscribe HERE please http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Nepal #Covid #BBCNews.



source