Side Flow Analysis Covida: Can We Rely on Rapid Antigen Analysis? – BBC Newsnight





As the US regulator has strongly warned against the side flow tests currently being used in the UK, what does this mean for the government’s examination program? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The US Food and Drug Administration has raised concerns about the type of side flow that is widely used in the UK to detect hidden cases. The American company Innova Medical Group has delivered over a billion tests to the UK. The tests are included in the government’s massive testing program for symptomatic cases and are used regularly to test school children and those attending major pilot events. But as doubts arise about the effectiveness of the tests, could there be a risk that the government has a false picture of the prevalence of the Covid community right now? Health correspondent Deb Cohen Newsnight is the BBC’s leading news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source