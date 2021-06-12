San Jose Earthquakes’ Marcos Lopez on Peru’s 2021 Copa America squad





Marcos Lopez will be out to play in Peru’s latest World Cup qualifier, but the San Jose Earthquakes defender’s tenure with his country does not appear to be over.

Lopez was also shortlisted for the 2021 Copa America squad in Peru, so the left-back will be spending some time away from his squad.

Peru is scheduled to face Copa America hosted by Brazil on Thursday, then Colombia on June 20, Ecuador on June 23 and Venezuela on June 27 in the group stage. If they advance, the tournament is set to run until July 10.

There are some changes in the Copa America this time around. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are no guest teams this time around, so there are only 10 members of CONMEBOL, and they make up two groups of five teams each.

In addition, there is still some uncertainty as to whether the tournament will actually take place. This Copa America was originally supposed to be hosted by Colombia and Argentina, but CONMEBOL pulled out of Colombia because protests were locking down the country, and in Argentina, the tournament was postponed because the pandemic continues to disrupt daily life. However, the choice to move it to Brazil, which has civil unrest and epidemic issues arguably as bad as the other two countries, was controversial to say the least. The Brazilian national team threatened to boycott the tournament, although it appears they have backed down, and government officials have threatened to prevent matches from being held in their jurisdictions. Again, it looks like it will happen, but don’t be shocked if the initial games are postponed. Or they decided to get rid of him after all!

So if the schedule goes out as planned, Lopez will be in line to miss three Earthquakes matches due to the group stage. If Peru reach the playoffs, they will miss the fourth match. Given that Paul Marie has had a lot of running this season and Shea Salinas and Luciano Abecassis could also feature as a left-back, there are options in the absence of Peru. Good luck to Marcos in Cuba (if that happens)!

