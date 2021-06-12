Uncategorized
Demonstrators lobby G7 leaders in “climate emergency”
Demonstrators have also been in force in Cornwall, calling on world leaders to take immediate action to address the “climate emergency”. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Hundreds of activists joined the parade through St. Ives. Producer: Marcus Edwards. Camera Operator: Dai Baker. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News
