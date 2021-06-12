The rise in Covid cases could delay England’s June 21 blockade exit





The R rate, which shows how quickly Covid infections are transmitted, has risen again in England.

It is currently between 1.2 and 1.4, with Covid cases rising at the highest speed since the second winter wave. Public Health England says about 90% of them are with the highly transmissible Delta variant, but people who have not been vaccinated are most at risk. Across the UK, there were more than 8,000 new cases every day. According to a report, government advisers believe the possibility of removing the closure in England on June 21 is "close to zero".



