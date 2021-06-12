Was it a meteorite? Earthquake? loud voice? Mysterious noise wakes up the northwest coast | the examiner





A thunderous bang was heard across parts of the Northwest Coast on Saturday. A Facebook post asked if anyone had heard an explosion at 2 a.m. People from Waratah, Wynyard, Burnie and Somerset responded to the post. Richard Medap wrote, “I saw a bright flash that lit up the sky about two o’clock in the morning in Wynyard.” “I broke my bedroom window in West Morville,” Nate Richards replied. “I went over Warata. I smashed the window,” Judith Summers wrote. Val Fleming, a resident of Warata, said her window was broken after hearing and waking up to a loud roaring and shaking of windows. “It was clearly not thunder, I know what thunder sounds like,” she said. “It could have been an earthquake or a bang.” I’ve never heard anything like it in my life.” Friends in Warata, Stauport and Wynyard all told her they heard the noise too. Tasmanian Police A Tasmanian police spokesperson said there was one report of a strong explosion from Wynyard around 2am. A four-second explosion from Burnie Road.” The Australian Space Agency was contacted. Geoscience Australia confirmed no earthquake activity in Tasmania early Saturday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/898573b7-ec23-4af2-8fe5-5424f0ee8bd9.JPG/r0_276_5432_3345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blast Like: A mystery surrounding the noise awakened the residents of the Northwest Coast. Photo: Brodie Weeding

