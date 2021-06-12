Home seismic retrofit for foundations, chimneys and gas





1. Foundations: The most common type of pre-1980 home in Southern California is a raised foundation home. These walls either have a stump or crawl, both of which require basic anchor bolts to secure the frame to the concrete. If your home has creeping space walls, you may also have to install plywood backing on the walls inside the space.

Standard Plan Package 1 and FEMA P-1100 are pre-designed plans that allow for efficient retrofits.

Of all the retrofits his company does, Whallett said 30% to 40% of jobs follow the Standard Plan 1 package.

Since it is the most common type of retrofit, it takes the least amount of time and is the least expensive. All work is carried out under the house, so there is minimal disruption in everyday life. Other types of homes may require more time — and more money. Although we’ve outlined a raised foundation home here, you may have other needs depending on how your home is built.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, living spaces are spread over garages. To prevent the house from collapsing, the walls of the garage should be reinforced with plywood and a steel frame should be installed around the garage door. A proper retrofit will cost $10,000 to $15,000, according to the California Residential Mitigation Program.

Hillside homes like the ones perched all over the canyons and cliffs in Los Angeles require a bit more time and effort. These modifications require the eye of an engineer, and it is recommended that you do not attempt to perform these renovations yourself. Because of the complexity, the retrofit can cost around $10,000.

Homes under the main living area are not uncommon in Southern California but are particularly prone to slipping because they do not have a continuous concrete foundation. Retrofitting this type of home is more complex and requires a licensed engineer and contractor. A complete retrofit can cost up to $15,000.

Seismic retrofitting is the minimum you can do to ensure your safety and the safety of your home. You should also consider the following:

2. Gas: Installing an automatic natural gas shut-off valve on the main gas pipeline can help prevent potential leaks and fires after an earthquake.

3. Chimneys: They’re cozy and nostalgic, but brick chimneys are a major safety hazard, Maffei said. It was recommended that the chimney be installed on the house, but Maffei said the best course now is to demolish it and rebuild it.

4. Water Heaters: Attaching the water heater to wall screws is another easy do-it-yourself solution to reduce the risks of water damage, gas leaks, and fires. Replacing the water and gas lines leading to the heater is also recommended with flexible options by the Earthquake Country Alliance.

