Earthquake Preparation Tips from Lucy Jones





people, not groups. If you really want to be prepared for the next big earthquake, forget the earthquake tools and go talk to your neighbors.

All Southern Californians know we have earthquakes and we have to do something to be prepared for them. But we have very different opinions about what an earthquake means for us and what we should do about it.

If you have never felt a strong earthquake before, your fear may be about the moment of the earthquake itself. An invisible threat that could trap you in a pile of rubble at an unexpected time exploits our initial fears of an invisible predator. This is why people keep searching for earthquake prediction even though good building codes do more to save lives.

First responders and emergency managers focus on the immediate ramifications. They have seen many people begging for water after a disaster. In Red Cross shelters, they saw the necessity of medication and the emotional benefits of comfort items. They want everyone to have a kit to reduce this pain.

But for those who study disasters and their impacts—something I have dedicated my career to as a seismologist at the USGS and Caltech, and now with the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society—disaster is something far greater than immediate devastation or even those days or The first few weeks.

The real impact is in how society recovers from a disaster. Are you returning to prosperity? Or is society fading away while its people lose hope?

Updated June 11, 2021 | 5:15 pm

How much water should be on hand to face an earthquake? If you smell gas, do you know how to turn off the gas meter? Do you have an early warning app on your phone? What will a seismologist do?

the news

Prepare for earthquakes in six weeks

From building a kit to buying insurance, the Unshaken News Course will help you prepare.

Enter the email address

share me

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

We’ve seen effects that last years or even decades. We’ve seen neighborhoods and towns that have never recovered and cities that are really struggling. Before the 1906 earthquake, San Francisco was the only city to matter on the West Coast, but you could argue that the rise of Silicon Valley took nearly a century for it to regain its place.

We are also seeing effects on individuals that extend over longer periods. Not surprisingly, personal bankruptcies and small business failures increase after disasters. Catastrophe insurance is an untapped resource, and few small businesses can afford the large losses expected in a major disaster. But a recent study also found a 23% increase in suicides in counties where a major disaster was declared three years after the event.

The path to recovery after a disaster is created by people. People who choose to stay in a devastated neighborhood. People who choose to offer a place to stay for someone whose home is being repaired. People who choose to support their local businesses and ensure they can remain open and viable Sociologists have been able to demonstrate that societies with a high level of social capital, where people are connected to one another, recover more quickly and fully after disasters.

Join us

Domestic Matters: How to Survive the Big

The Los Angeles Times and KPCC/LAist are collaborating to show you how to prepare for and survive a major earthquake in Southern California. This online community forum is free to attend.

When: Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m. Where: Live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter From: Earthquake expert Dr Lucy Jones, Times reporter Rong Gong Lin 2, Times columnist Pat Morrison, KPCC/LAist reporter Jacob Margulis, KPCC host / LAist Austin Cross

Communication with the people we live close to is no longer as straightforward as it used to be. Since we can stay in touch electronically with friends and families even when we move to a new city, we don’t have a strong need for human contact to start new relationships with our neighbors. These distant friends can help us after a disaster – perhaps giving us the power to leave a devastated society. The result is that fewer people are available to help this community recover.

If Southern California continues to be a place we want to live in after the earthquake, we need our Southern California colleagues to choose to stay when our infrastructure is damaged and our economy is disrupted, and to choose to work together to rebuild. Communities recover because community members choose to commit to that recovery. This commitment comes from a sense of connectedness, which is best created before disaster strikes.

how to do that? There are as many ways as there are relationships, but here are some ideas to get you started:

Host a group party or neighborhood happy hour. You can have a discussion about who has a long flight and may not be able to go home or who has medical experience. You develop resources to help, as you get to know each other and strengthen your relationships. Create a building or block a private Facebook group where you can share the layout. This is also a great way to network after the event as long as you can go online. Work with organizations where you already connect with other people. This could be a mosque or church, a reading group or a community choir. Think about how you can help each other. Have you ever talked about disaster preparedness there? Have those conversations now, and then help that organization connect with other organizations in the community. How many churches have another religious community in the same block? What if you could help each other? Bonus: Get to know each other better, think of your disaster supplies (those groups I offended at first). Do you want these to be things you store or things you share? Neighborhoods that plan together and help each other after the event will be the neighborhoods that haven’t been abandoned by low homes and property values ​​two years after the earthquake.

When authorities encourage you to prepare for an earthquake, they often try to focus on individual actions, because they are talking to individuals. So we hear, “Get a set!” “make a plan!” “You need to protect your family!” And while that’s not intended, it can become an isolating message that you’re going to be lonely.

the news

Prepare for earthquakes in six weeks

From building a kit to buying insurance, the Unshaken News Course will help you prepare.

Enter the email address

share me

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

If you remain alone, thinking that your neighbor may become your enemy, you will create a self-fulfilling prophecy and your neighbor will not help you.

So before you think about supplies, go talk to your neighbor. Make meaningful connections that mean you’ll help each other out after the earthquake and be a part of keeping Southern California a place we want to live. The relationships you form and your sense of belonging will drive our accelerated recovery.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos