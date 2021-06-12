What do you do during and immediately after an earthquake?





Californians know the exercise: during an earthquake, fall to the ground and cover your neck and head with your hands. If you can, get down under a table and hold until the shaking stops.

“Fall down. Cover, cover. Hold on.” Not standing in the doorway or other common misconceptions is the best advice from seismologists and authorities.

Here’s what to keep in mind to stay calm and act quickly as soon as you feel the shaking starting – and what to do when the shaking stops.

during vibration

Don’t run out of the building. Experts say that running outside is not a good idea, as the outside of a building is one of the most dangerous places when things fall. During the 2003 Paso Robles earthquake, bricks smashed on two women who escaped a building; Experts say that if they had stayed inside, they would have survived. In the 1985 Mexico City earthquake, offices remained standing in one of the buildings even as the roof collapsed.

What if you can’t sit under a desk or other sturdy furniture? Get down as low as possible, protect your head and neck, and keep away from windows or other objects that could fall on you.

How much water should be on hand to face an earthquake? If you smell gas, do you know how to turn off the gas meter? Do you have an early warning app on your phone? What will a seismologist do? Want to know more?

Below are more detailed scenarios.

In bed: Hold on and stay there, and cover your head with a pillow. Running is a bad idea. Broken glass is easy to cut on the floor.

In a tall building: drop, cover, hold. Avoid windows. Do not use elevators.

In the theater or stadium: Stay in your seat or get down on the floor between rows, protecting your head, neck, and arms. Do not attempt to leave until the shaking is over.

In the store: Get down and take cover under anything that can provide protection, such as a shopping cart or inside clothes racks. If you need to get away from heavy objects on high shelves, drop them on the floor first and crawl for the shortest distance. When you enter a retail store, take a moment to see what could fall on you during an earthquake.

Outdoors: Move to an empty area if you can do so safely. Avoid power lines, trees, signs, buildings, and vehicles.

Near the ocean: If intense shaking lasts for 20 seconds or more, head to higher ground in the event of a tsunami. Move 2 miles inland or on land 100 feet above sea level. Don’t wait for the warning. start walking And don’t drive.

In the car: Park the car safely and stay inside the car until the earthquake stops.

On public transport: stay on the bus unless the driver tells you to get off; Listen to the driver’s instructions. The train is likely to stop while shaking. The train operator will make announcements and get the passengers to a safe place to get off the train.

Check for injuries and immediate danger: Make sure that you and those around you are okay. Provide first aid to those who need it. Put out small fires or ask for help. Send someone to help if you can’t reach emergency services on the phone.

Check for damage: Check the water, gas, and electric lines for damage. If any of them are damaged, close the valves or the circuit breakers. Smell of gas If you smell the smell, open all windows and doors, leave immediately and report to the authorities. If you suspect a gas leak, don’t turn on a kitchen stove or use matches or any other flame. Clean up spills from anything dangerous.

Turn on the radio: News and public radio stations will broadcast updates. Los Angeles County recommends the following stations for emergency information:

KAVL (610 AM) KFI (640 AM) KABIC (790 AM) KRLA (870 AM) KFWB (980 AM) KNX (1070 AM) KHTS (1220 AM) KCBS (93.1 FM) KROQ (106.7 FM)

STAY AWAY FROM THE PHONE Use the phone only in emergencies. Mobile phone service may be disabled. Texting may work best but it can also go out.

Watch out for dangers: stay away from damaged buildings. Be careful around broken glass, debris, chimneys and falling power lines. Wear sturdy shoes or boots to avoid injuring your feet.

Assess your situation: Once you are out of immediate danger, assess the situation. What emergency supplies do you have?

Water: If your home does not have a water service after the earthquake, you will need to break into the emergency water supply. Is it healthy? A good source of fresh water is your water heater tank. If you’re not sure about the safety of the water, two to five minutes of boiling will kill anything that could make you sick. The water may not smell pleasant, but if boiled, it will be safe to drink and cook.

Food: Start eating what’s in the fridge because that will spoil first. After that, pantry food can be eaten, followed by disaster supplies. Do not eat or drink from any open containers near broken glass.

Utilities: If gas or electricity is not available, propane-powered camping and barbecue equipment can be used for cooking and boiling water.

Expect aftershocks of the earthquake.

This article was compiled from reports by the Times, Earthquake Country Alliance, Los Angeles County Emergency Services, and materials published by the Metro and US Geological Survey.

