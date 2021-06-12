Seismology: definitions, causes and effects





No doubt Californians have seen major earthquake warnings in headlines, textbooks, Hollywood, and more for years. Experts say we are running late. But to prepare for the big event, knowing what it is will help.

What is an earthquake?

Earthquakes are the result of fault line movement and energy release, or as Julian Lozos, associate professor of geophysics at California State Northridge puts it: Clouds open.

Regardless of their size, earthquakes produce the same type of seismic waves. How intensely you feel these waves depends on several factors, Lozos said.

The difference between a severe, concussive earthquake and a slow, rolling earthquake depends on how close you are to the epicenter. The closer you get, the seismic waves will have less time to expel their energy and they will feel more powerful. The further away you are, the more calm you feel.

Where you are during an earthquake also determines how you feel, according to Doug Yule, professor of tectonics and palaeontology at California State Northridge.

Yule said the Los Angeles Basin rests on “loose material, and the San Gabriel Mountains are hard, solid rock.” Bulk material—which Lozos compares to a “pot of Jell-O”—will roll and roll, for example.

Why does it occur?

The earth is made up of layers, the top of which is the crust. This is where we live – and witness earthquakes. Pieces of crust, called tectonic plates, are constantly moving. At the boundaries of the plates there are many, many defects, which collide with each other during sliding and moving, sticking and storing energy.

Lozos said the flaws are a lot like people.

“We all have stress build up in our lives from a number of different sources, and we all hope to have some sort of coping mechanism that allows us to keep ourselves together under that stress,” Lozos said. “Ultimately, our coping mechanism is not enough, and we may tip over. Thus, when something goes wrong, the mechanism for dealing with the error is friction, and the stress comes from the plate movement.”

What we consider an earthquake is just the tip of the iceberg, Yuel said. There is a lot under the surface.

“Even at the deeper levels, where [plates are] You move, let’s say at the rate your nails grow, one side moves relative to the other,” Yule said.

“Strong, shallow rocks, which are more shallow in the crust, store energy until that energy becomes too large to hold it anymore, and they shatter and form an earthquake.”

Earthquakes don’t happen because of the weather. That’s right – there is no such thing as seismic weather. The USGS says that at the time of earthquakes the weather conditions are about the same warm, cold, rainy, and so on.

what is wrong?

Fault lines are “the fracture or fault zone between two masses of rock,” according to the US Geological Survey. In Southern California, there are 140 holidays. The San Andreas Faults System is the most well known, extending over 800 miles of the state.

One type of fault consists of parts of the earth rubbing against each other, moving in opposite directions. This is what happens along the San Andreas Fault. Other defects move above and below each other.

What is the epicenter?

Before we feel the vibration from the earthquake, the energy must travel through the layers of rock. The point on Earth where energy is first released is called the hypocenter, said Nate Onderdonk, a professor of geosciences at Cal State Long Beach.

So, the epicenter is the point on the Earth’s surface above the epicenter.

Earthquakes, major shocks, aftershocks?

Earthquakes can be classified in their sequence as foreshadowing, major and aftershocks. The main shock is the strongest earthquake.

“So from a physics point of view, they’re literally all just earthquakes,” Lozos said.

Earthquakes are earthquakes that occur before a major earthquake. Yule said the initial episodes would not be “downgraded” until an earthquake larger than the previous earthquake had been identified until the main shock had been identified.

The magnitude of an earthquake is measured in terms of magnitude. This is the number you see or hear in news coverage of an earthquake. The 2019 earthquakes in Ridgecrest, California provide a good example. On the morning of July 4, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook all of Southern California and beyond. The next afternoon, we felt another earthquake – 7.1. Once all is said and done, the July 5 earthquake was classified as the main shock, the July 4 earthquake, a harbinger.

One note about the size. Each increment of an integer – from, say, from 3 to 4, or from 6 to 7 – is a tenfold increase in amplitude. This is why a magnitude 7 earthquake is much more noticeable by many more people than 3.

Smaller earthquakes that follow the main shock are aftershocks.

“Imagine that you are climbing rocks and your right hand is slipping, and your left hand is now feeling more tension, so you may have an aftershock in your left hand and slip as well,” Onderdonk said. “So the aftershocks are in a way that the crust is adjusting to this new pressure level around where the main shock broke the fault.”

But just like human emotions, the cycle is bound to start over.

“The bug would have its earthquake, and it would have gotten rid of some of the stress that it was causing, like how we’d sometimes have a screaming fit, and then you’d feel better,” Lozos said. “But in the end, it all starts to look again until it happens again.”

What is the big?

It’s the devastating earthquake we worry about here in Southern California – and one you probably know you need to do more to prepare for.

It is impossible to say exactly how big and how bad it is. Yule said Californians should think of it as “30 or 40 earthquakes from Northridge to equal the energy release of a major earthquake in San Andreas.”

But this is inevitable.

“The plates are moving on a daily basis, but they are locked along the fault, so the idea is that the longer you wait, the bigger the earthquake will be because you will have more energy accumulated,” Onderdonk said.

He added that the San Andreas Fault causes a major earthquake every 100 to 200 years. The last major earthquake that occurred along the San Andreas Fault was in 1906 in San Francisco. There is the potential for multiple smaller earthquakes to occur in a shorter period of time, Onderdonk said, but the pressure that has been building up since 1906 must release at some point.

Underdonk said California plays drifting into the Pacific are just that. “The San Andreas movement slides sideways, so there’s no movement away. California isn’t going west for North America,” Onderdonk said.

“Barstow will never become a seaside property,” Yule said.

But he said the ground would move — up to 15 feet in some areas.

This motion will be permanent, said Seulgi Moon, a professor of geology at UCLA, and will be visible in the form of landslides, for example, or changes in the location of fences or roads.

And California will always be on the move.

“Eventually, San Bernardino and the greater Los Angeles area will be next to the Bay Area, and the baseball competition will be much worse,” Lozos joked. “And by the end, I mean almost 20 million years.”

