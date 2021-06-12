Earthquake apps to grab early warnings, tips on your phone





On April 5th before 5am I woke up to what I thought were my upstairs neighbors rearranging their furniture. They were not the birds’ first neighbors. It was an earthquake. Nowadays there is an app for everything including earthquake information and my phone has exploded with notifications from earthquake apps.

At the time, I’ve been testing the top 10 earthquake apps in the Apple App Store for a week, researching accessibility—including price, languages, and user experience—and accuracy.

Applications cannot predict when and where an earthquake will occur, but there is a relatively new early warning system for the West Coast of the United States. These warnings will come through an app called MyShake.

“So if the big plane hits, it might give Los Angeles a minute or two of warning,” said Julian Lozos, assistant professor of geophysics at Cal State Northridge. Enough time to drop, cover and keep in a safe place.

Here’s a look at the apps, what they offer and whether I recommend them.

At first glance, all ten applications are somewhat similar:

They provide the date, time, location, strength and more about the latest earthquakes around the world, most of which are data aggregators, pulling information from the USGS or its European counterpart, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, and they are all free to download. Some have paid upgrades, from 99 cents to $6.99, to remove ads or access more specific filters.

Updated June 12, 2021 | 5:39 am

How much water should be on hand to face an earthquake? If you smell gas, do you know how to turn off the gas meter? Do you have an early warning app on your phone? What will a seismologist do? Want to know more?

the news

Prepare for earthquakes in six weeks

From building a kit to buying insurance, the Unshaken News Course will help you prepare.

Enter the email address

share me

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

my shake

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced MyShake as a statewide earthquake early warning app in 2019. It was developed at the University of California, Berkeley and is available in English and Spanish. The app is simple and easy to use, has a self-report feature and very specific filters that allow users to only see certain areas, which is great for keeping the number of notifications reasonable. If you only have one place, this is the earthquake app for Southern Californians. Verdict: download

Red Cross

This app has never sent me any alerts nor does it work as an earthquake tracker or early warning system. However, it is a valuable resource for Southern California. Contains supplemental information on what to do before, during and after an earthquake. It is available in English. Verdict: download

LastQuake

This is the official EMSC app and has visual resources (think Ikea Help) on earthquake preparedness and response. It’s only available in English, but the images allow for easy navigation of the app

Earthquake + alerts, maps and information

Very basic in its design and aesthetics, this app allows you to see earthquakes and patterns. He also kept me updated on earthquakes in my area. It has a name that is very similar to the application of another rule: Take it or leave it

Earthquake + alerts, map and information

This app has specific filters on the map to include information about plate boundaries, earthquake stations, nuclear plants, and even active volcanoes. It has a name that is very similar to the application of another rule: Take it or leave it

QuakeFeed earthquake alerts

It’s free with ads and costs $4.99 for the ad-free version, but the ads aren’t annoying and don’t interfere with access to information.

Earthquake Lite real time tracking app

This application offers a variety of languages, 24. It also provides information about the tsunami. Verdict: Take it or leave it

My earthquake alerts

It offers four languages ​​but is relatively similar in layout and data to all other languages. Verdict: Take it or leave it

Earthquake – Alerts & Map

This app hides the filters behind a $2.99 ​​firewall, which means you can’t control which earthquakes are reported to you. (There are more than 50 every day, according to the USGS; that means dozens of notifications per day.) This app is available in 17 languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.

earthquake +

This app also hides the filters behind a $3.99 firewall. But it is available in 19 languages

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos