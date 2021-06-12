A study finds that 48 oil and gas producers should treat and recycle more of the water produced to reduce earthquakes





Earthquakes in the Lower 48 Oil and Natural Gas region have seen a steady increase over the past four years and will continue to do so if the industry does not adjust its methods to dispose of produced water, according to a new analysis by Rystad Energy.

The Oslo-based consultancy has examined seismic activity in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The researchers found that tremors above 2 on the Richter scale totaled 242 in 2017, 491 in 2018, 686 in 2019, and 938 in 2020. In other words, the frequency of seismic events quadrupled over four years. .

So far in 2021, about 570 of these tremors have been recorded, researchers said, meaning that this year could see another record amount of earthquakes.

“The trend appears to be moving not only to more frequent events, but also to larger events,” the Rystad team said. “So far this year, there have already been 11 individual seismic events of magnitude 3.5 or greater, which can certainly be felt but may not cause any damage, which is a worrying sign compared to only six such events per year in 2018 and 2019, and 14 in 2020.”

The disposal of brine through underground injection is “by far” the oil and gas industry’s largest contributor to seismic activity.

Total volumes of brine discarded in the four states totaled 12.4 billion barrels in 2019, up from 7.7 billion barrels in 2011. In 2020, volumes declined to 11.3 billion barrels amid the pandemic-induced slowdown in upstream activity.

“To keep water disposal at 2020 levels and offset future growth, the amount of water treated and recycled must increase in the future, and the cost of doing so could accumulate to more than $1 billion annually for oil and gas producers,” Rystad said. Ryan Hasler, shale analyst. Costs can vary by region, he said, but “the Permian Basin has very competitive economics compared to other regions.”

Rystad expects that in order to offset the projected growth in volumes of water disposed of, volumes of treated and recycled water should increase from 1.5 million barrels in 2020 to 1.7 billion barrels in 2021 and 2022, and to 1.8 billion barrels in 2023.

“Earthquakes are not the only environmental issue caused by water disposal,” Hassler said. “Fresh water sources in the arid regions of West Texas and New Mexico threaten water supplies for local communities and essential agricultural activities, while environmental concerns surrounding the chemical makeup of the water produced are only fanning the flames of public hatred.”

Rystad estimated that by the end of 2002, Permian producers could save 40-43% of their demand for fractional water from recycled produced water. To achieve this, though, “additional investments from midstream space will be required to bring costs down even further.”

The researchers note that water produced in other states such as Wyoming and California is being reused for non-energy uses.

The Rystad team said that “while there are many avenues in which the water produced can be reused from an agriculture, irrigation or wildlife perspective, the reality is that Texas – with its massive volumes of water produced – currently benefits from nothing.”

The researchers note that a recent legislative change in Texas transferred the authority to license the beneficial reuse of produced water from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

“Theoretically, the change in regulatory bodies… should allow for a more streamlined licensing process, enabling operators to discharge volumes of water produced into surface waters for beneficial reuse for agriculture or wildlife.

“However, this does not appear to be the case, as TCEQ has not yet administered a single permit since taking over responsibilities.”

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers has called for changes in state policy and regulatory framework for the economic and sustainable management of the projected increase in both the water needed for hydraulic fracturing and the volumes of water produced.

Solaris Midstream Holdings Inc. has completed. Focusing on Permian this year an offer of $400 million in unsecured bonds for the first sustainability-related bond in the productive water infrastructure industry.

A study by Raymond James & Associates Inc. 2019 that in the Permian region alone, the market for the disposal and treatment of produced water could reach $12 billion by 2025.

