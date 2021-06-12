How do you talk to children about earthquakes?





Laura Montoya, owner of the Dandelion School in Brentwood, said parents and guardians may be reluctant to bring up something as scary as an earthquake, especially with young children. But she said it was important to have these conversations.

If children understand what is happening, “it makes a difference in how a disaster affects them in the short and long term, and their ability to recover,” said Sarah Thompson, US emergency director at Save the Children. .

It is important that the information and preparation are age appropriate.

Too much front loading can be overwhelming for a young child, Montoya said, while clearing the position may frustrate older children.

Here’s a look at how to prepare your kids for an earthquake, whether it’s teaching them seismology with Jell-O or making sure their comfort items are in their emergency supply package.

Updated June 12, 2021 | 5:39 am

before the earthquake

Make sure their rooms are secured: Protecting children doesn’t necessarily mean resisting earthquakes, Montoya said. Children’s rooms should be free from falling hazards. The wall art and cell phones you found on Pinterest may be cute, but they can be dangerous for your baby.

Know your school or caregiver’s disaster plan: Make sure anyone caring for your child has an emergency plan, Thompson said, because in the event of an earthquake you may not be able to reach your child right away.

Montoya said she checks on her contingency plan with parents at the beginning of each year, something that should be a standard for any place that looks after your children. For parents of young children in daycare, Thompson suggested writing down how many people are on staff and how many strollers or wheeled playgrounds there are on site, so if an evacuation is needed, they can do so successfully.

Emergency kits: Each family member should have an emergency supply pack on hand. Be sure to include baby-friendly foods and snacks, nappies, formula, baby medicines, and convenience items.

Montoya suggested keeping low-tech games like board games at home in case the power goes out. She also said that dolls and art supplies can serve as therapeutic outlets for children, allowing them to express their feelings through creativity.

Talk to your kids: Earthquakes can be frightening for people of any age, but Montoya encouraged teaching 4 or 5-year-olds that earthquakes are normal.

She said, “They get to this questioning stage, and they’re really curious about why earthquakes happen, and then you can actually teach them science about it.”

Practice your family plan at home: Encourage children to be a part of the process of choosing a safe place. This can help children remember that they need to get to that spot during an actual earthquake. Tasks can be assigned to older children. Montoya said that while she was growing up, each of her siblings had a role when the earthquake struck. Her older siblings were responsible for closing the gas valve and assessing the damage in the house, while she was tasked with taking care of her younger brother.

during the earthquake

Although preparation is key, what you do during an earthquake also matters, because your children are watching you, and they will react based on your behavior. Thompson said that recounting what is going on and reassuring them that they are safe, in a calm, soothing tone, can help your child get through the earthquake. Everyone should learn how to fall, cover, and hold on when they feel a shake.

after the earthquake

After an earthquake, the way you choose to respond can greatly affect your child’s perception of the event.

Listen to your children Encouraging children to express their feelings through words, art, or what Montoya calls “therapeutic play” can be helpful in their ability to process what just happened.

Be honest with your children: She said expressing your humility and sharing with your children the fears and anxieties you experienced during the earthquake is also a way to help validate their feelings. “We don’t put words in their mouths, but we insist that we are human, and we insist that we are neither perfect adults nor fearless,” Montoya said.

Let them be part of the recovery: Allowing children to help clean up after a major earthquake can help them “gain an understanding and ownership of what’s going on,” Thompson said. “It helps them contribute, it helps them move forward, and it helps them build their overall resilience knowing that they have gone through this and can weather similar situations in the future.”

Be patient if your kids take some time to get back to normal: Even with the best preparation, each child will be affected differently, Thompson said. Regressive behaviors — such as rolling bed-wetting and increased separation anxiety — are common signs that young children are experiencing emotional stress. Parents who notice these types of behaviors are encouraged to seek help if they persist or worsen over time.

