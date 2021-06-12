Los Angeles chefs share their wishlists





It’s an hour after a big earthquake and you’re stuck without power, on the side of the road, or somewhere far from home. Help won’t arrive for at least a couple of days, but you’ve got your earthquake kit. You are with the water. You have enough emergency food bars to keep you going. But what is the one thing that will make your current disaster survivor situation more bearable?

For me, it would be jars of Rao’s vodka sauce and plenty of Tao Kae Noi snack bags of crunchy seaweed. Sometimes I treat rao sauce like soup and eat it with the spoon. Reheating the sauce is ideal, but cold will always do. Seaweed snacks are fried, crunchy and fluffy slices of seaweed. If I am stranded, I have no doubt that the flavors of tom yum gong and chicken ear will lift my spirits.

I asked some local chefs and restaurateurs, as well as Los Angeles Times Food staff, what they wanted in their earthquake kits, if they already had some basic food and water. Here’s what they found:

Jennifer Feltham, co-owner of Sonoratown

If salt, tapatio, and a clay pot can be considered basic, please remember to pack me a 50lb bag of pinto beans. I don’t care if you call me primary. This was the first thing we bought when the pandemic started and everyone was stressing about sheltering in place. I’d be perfectly happy to eat pinto beans over a fire until [Mayor] Garcetti brings the city back together. If any of you think of packing cheese, tortillas, or beer, go over to my place—and let’s have a party.

Lucas Kwan Peterson, columnist for Los Angeles Times Food

I love the fruity snacks (Walch and Mott are the best) and Costco (Pacific Gold) beef bacon.

Updated June 12, 2021 | 5:39 am

Della Gossett, Pastry Chef at Spago

Couverture dark chocolate coins (70%). Not only is dark chocolate said to be an antioxidant, [promoting] Heart health, brain function, and most importantly it makes you feel good and is a mood booster. Good quality chocolate is the kind of simple luxury I think I will crave, especially after the earthquake. I also like to pack a hot chocolate “kit”. I’d pack a few packets of brown sugar and skim dry milk in my kit so I could make hot chocolate for cold nights. This is where my second choice, the Small Portable Butane Stove, will come in handy.

Cheyenne Brown, Chef/Co-Owner of Fun-Diggity Funnel Cakes

The three most important things I will need are the propane tank, frying oil, and an external fryer. I chose these items because in the event of a power outage, I would still be able to serve my community, and offer others to cook in the fryer and keep warm as well.

Armen Martirosyan, Chef/Co-Owner of Mini Kabob

I definitely take a case of Armenian sparkling water (Tatni), cooler with kebab meat, skewers, Armenian portable grill, charcoal, pine nuts from Santa Ynez Valley (Melville), my grandmother’s pickled vegetables, lavash (Anoosh brand) and barberry from Colorado bakeries, cucumbers, basil and tomatoes and basturma.

Ben Mims, columnist for the Los Angeles Times

Cajun snack mix: Do you know, like the kind that come in clear plastic containers in the prepared foods section of your grocery store? Try as hard as you can, I can’t let go. Peanuts, sesame sticks, crunchy corn kernels and baby orange “corn sticks” all covered in a spicy dusting – these are one of my favorite snacks and will have me dealing with spice and crunch when eating bones and snack foods for days on end.

Epic Provisions Bars: I know a lot of people have been forced into these jerky sticks meet meat and granola bars, but I love them. When I’m stuck in some deserted airport or in the woods, they always come to my rescue, and I love their weird texture. My favorite flavors are chicken with raisins, sesame, and venison flavored only with salt and pepper.

Meiji’s Hello Panda Chocolate Cookies: Even if I find myself stranded outside my house by an earthquake, I still want something sweet to eat and calm down. This little panda filled with chocolate stays fresh for what seems like years and [are] The perfect level of sweetness so you don’t feel like you need a nap afterwards if you accidentally drop an entire can at once (hey, that happens to the best of us!).

Jo Ann and Akira Hirose, co-owners of Azay

We’ve been choosing almonds because some people are allergic to peanuts and that’s much safer. Also brown rice, can of sardines, whole wheat noodles, sundried tomatoes, soba noodles, nori, dashi powder for soba noodles, soy sauce, salt. Also dried peas for pea soup. You have to get creative with dried food. Raisins, dried lentils. Any kind of paper to set fire to the grill if you’re at home, and a small basin to boil water.

Alice Short, Los Angeles Times Food Editor

Canned Seafood: A little over a year ago, Times critic Bill Addison praised the virtues of canned seafood, including mussels in pickled sauce from a Spanish company called Ramon Pena. Edison wrote: “When I need something in a moment, eaten alone, I prefer mollusks—octopus marinated in olive oil, squid in tomato sauce or in squid ink, mussels in vinegar.” “If I eat fish that is not garnished with a tin, I find it most convincing when it is smoked.” Who are we to say?

Papaya and Dried Mango: We can argue for hours about the preservatives used to prepare the dried fruit, but if you’re in the middle of an emergency, it probably isn’t high on your priority list. Eating dried papaya or mango is almost like eating dessert, and during emergencies, that can only be a good thing.

Dina and Steve Samson, co-owners of Rosoblu

Plenty of emergency water. And pasta of course for cooking in emergency water. Canned tuna and beans, olive oil, salt and vinegar. Keep all wine bottles secure so they don’t break.

