How Emergency Physician Michelle Harper found her purpose

Michelle Harper barely got her learner’s permit when a family quarrel forced her to race her bleeding brother to the emergency room.

Sitting in a hospital waiting room, Harper was amazed at the influx of infected patients rushing in for treatment, while others left recovered. She describes this experience as pivotal in her decision to become an emergency room physician.

“I thought if I could find stillness in this mess, if I could find love beyond this violence, and if I could heal these layers of wounds, I’d be the doctor in my emergency room.”

Harper’s bestselling memoir, “The Beauty in Breaking,” explores her path to recovery from a troubled childhood. The narrative is told with sympathy and urgency, and is rooted in her interactions with patients.

Her book, which was selected in June from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, debuted last summer in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The epidemic has subsided, but Harper says the medical community is still reeling. “What’s exciting and tragic is that so many of us are feeling down,” Harper says in an interview with The Times. “All these heroes trying to recover from the shock of the pandemic are trying to figure out how to live and how to survive.”

Michelle Harper joins Times readers June 29 for a conversation with healthcare reporter Marisa Evans about her book, her work, and rediscovering her love of writing.

“When I was in high school, I was writing poetry,” Harper says. “Then I started the medical path, and I overcame the words.”

The Big One: The Los Angeles Times and KPCC collaborate June 24 to show how to survive a major earthquake in Southern California. Join seismologist and author Lucy Jones, Times reporter Rong Gong Lin II, KPC reporter Jacob Margulis, Times columnist Pat Morrison, and KPI host Austin Cross to discuss the reality of living in an earthquake country. Sign up for this free virtual event at Eventbrite, and sign up for Unshaken, the six-part newsletter course in earthquake preparedness.

Her story: Los Angeles poet Amanda Gorman, who wowed the nation at President Biden’s inauguration, will join writer Tracy K. Smith and Times columnist Erica D. Smith on June 23 to discuss Gorman’s new book, “The Hill We Climb.” Buy tickets.

The LA Times Ideas Exchange is hosting the virtual event in partnership with WriteGirl, an organization that brings together young writers and mentors. At WriteGirl, young poets are taught not to say “thank you” when they have finished reciting their work in front of an audience. They were told to “leave them with the last line”. On inauguration day, Gorman did just that.

2021 Pulitzer Prizes. This year’s Pulitzers, announced Friday, honored several books on the history of blacks and underrepresented Americans. Among the winners: The Night Watchman by novelist Louise Erdrich; “The Wilmington Fool: The Deadly Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy” by former Times correspondent David Zucchino in factual stories; “The Dead Rising: The Life of Malcolm X” by the late Lis Payne and Tamara Payne biography; “The Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America” ​​by Marcia Chatelin in History; and Natalie Diaz’s “Post-Colonial Love Poem” in Poetry.

Times editorial writer Robert Greene has also received a Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials on criminal justice reform, in a year in which the topic has moved to the top of the nation’s political agenda.

Beach Books: Bethanne Patrick shares her picks for the 10 best books for your summer reading at the beach. The list includes “The Fall” by new author T.J. Newman. Patrick says that the author, “a former bookseller and flight attendant, seems to think everything—every stunt, every mistake, every advantage—in a plot that leads to more barrel rolls than a Fourth of July stunt plane.”

The Many Lives of Harry Bosch: Criminal novelist and former book club guest Michael Connelly says goodbye and hello to his legendary detectives in Los Angeles this summer. Colette Bancroft follows us on Connelly’s TV projects, podcasts, and books for the Tampa Bay Times.

Inside the Library: In this new podcast, Los Angeles librarian Kevin Oakone explains why the city’s system is now an incubator for making libraries perfect. Meanwhile, on the Library Blog, staff members Susan Lindroth, Christina Rice, and Emily Rose Ochs talk about how they started writing books for children.

‘Hoax’ update: Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan tweeted about “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Serious Distortion of the Truth,” CNN’s Brian Stelter book just released in paperback: Most of the paperback publications aren’t as exciting. Pretty much the same book in a new format. But @brianstelter added important reporting around January 6 and beyond, and Fox’s role in the lead up to that. It’s noteworthy.

Author vs. Amazon: California writer Dave Iger has a new novel, “All.” But he released the book to independent bookstores this fall, at least initially.

Searching for Forgiveness: Writer Ashley C. Ford talks with former Times Books editor Caroline Kellogg about “Someone’s Daughter,” a memoir of growing up with her father in prison. “When I was growing up, there was a huge belief in adults that kids didn’t feel painful emotions the way they did. They confuse a child’s inability to name and sometimes express feelings with a child’s lack of that feeling,” says Ford. I wasn’t allowed to talk about it. He wouldn’t let me talk about my grief.”

Comedy Revival: Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” comic book series from the ’80s and ’90s is being made into a TV series on Netflix.

