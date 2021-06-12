Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Banda Sea, 39 km northeast of Delhi, Aveiro, Dili, East Timor, on June 13 4:35 am (GMT +9)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 29 km

Jun 12 19:40 UTC: First to report: BMKG in 5 minutes. Jun 12 19:45: Volume is recalculated from 4.7 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 26.0 to 29.0 km (16.2 to 18 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 3.1 km (1.9 mi) northeast.

Updated Saturday, June 12, 2021, 19:45

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 36 km northeast of Delhi, East Timor in the early morning

4.7 June 13 earthquake 4:35 am (GMT +9)

Just 10 minutes ago, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Delhi, Vera Cruz, Dili, East Timor. The tremor was recorded early in the morning on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4:35 am local time, at a shallow depth of 26 kilometers below the surface of the earth. The event was presented by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the first agency Earthquake monitoring report. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which stated the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many. People as a slight vibration in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Delhi (population 150,000) located 36 km from the epicenter, Manatuto (population 1900) 38 km, Glenou (population 8,100) 59 km, Maubara (population 16,300) 70 km away, and Venilale (population 8,100) Population of 16,000) is 80 km away. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor include Baucau (population 16,000) located 80 km from the epicenter, Ainaro (population 12,000) 83 km, Viquique (pop 6,100). ) 92 km, and Mariana (population 22,000) 97 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: Jun 12, 2021 19:35:12 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 13 4:35 a.m. (GMT +9) Size: 4.6 Depth: 29.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 8.27°S /125.77°E (Banda Sea, East Timor) Nearest volcano: Serong (180 km/112 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 38 km (24 mi) NW of Manatoto (population: 1920) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) north of Delhi (population: 150,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (39 mi) northeast of Glenoue (pop: 8,130) -> See nearby earthquakes! 73 km (45 mi) ENE from Mopara (population: 16,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) northwest of Vinilali (population: 16,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 85 km (53 mi) northeast of Ainaro (population: 12,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) northwest of Viquique (population: 6,080) -> See nearby earthquakes! 101 km (62 mi) northeast of Mariana (Maliana) (population: 22,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) NNE of Suai (population: 21,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 138 km (86 mi) west of Lospalos (population: 17,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) northwest of Timor (population: 3,182,700) -> see nearby earthquakes 157 km (97 mi) east from Bora (population: 5,350) -> see nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Low clouds 26.6 °C (80 °F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 6 m/s (11 knots) From ESE base data source: Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency Indonesia) Estimated released energy: 5 x 1011 joules (139 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.629 km Indonesia: Timor RegionBMKG 4.81 km Indonesia: EAST TIMOR REGIONEMSC 5.010 km Timor Leste: Near AmbonRENASS 4,899 km Indonesia: Timor RegionGFZ User reports of this earthquake (4)

Daily / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds ثوان

37 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: roaring noise

Dili (39.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Deli / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

