MCAS Miramar – NBC 7 San Diego





Something shook San Diego Tuesday night and no one knew what it was, but Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar said it may have been due to aircraft training over the Pacific Ocean.

“While MCAS Miramar cannot account for every acoustic event that occurs within the region, the reason in this case is probably due to aircraft training occurring within the W-291 range, about 30 miles southwest of San Diego over the Pacific Ocean,” MCAS said. In a statement.

MCAS Miramar said two planes left the base on June 8 and were conducting mid-air combat exercises.

Since the mid-1970s, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restricted supersonic flight over Earth. However, across the Pacific and at that distance, supersonic speed is within all FAA laws and military regulations, MCAS Miramar explained.

The tremor was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and San Diego, including some NBC 7 San Diego employees, took to Twitter to see if anyone else felt their homes shaking, or heard a loud bang.

Journalist Melissa Adan thought her home was under siege.

My heart just shook when I saw the front door rattling I thought someone was trying to open my door. Moments later, I saw an email from DawsonNBC about a potential #earthquake for my personal wish…🤞🏼earthquake 😅 *file under* things you’d never think you’d say #sandiego

— Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) June 9, 2021

The USGS has not reported any local earthquakes. Duty seismologist Jonathan Teitel said the “event” was captured by three sensors. One is in Rosarito, Mexico, one is in Pala, and the third is in Mount Barrett. Tytell said the “event” was definitely not an earthquake.

Late Tuesday night, 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson shared and took credit for the boom.

“Bad, I was testing some drivers,” Mickelson tweeted. The six-time main winner has reinvented his game late in his career, and it’s all about hitting the “horrible bombs and seeds.”

My fault. I was testing some drivers. 💣’s😂

– Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) Jun 9, 2021

Mickelson is on the field at the 2021 US Open in Torrey Pines next week. For more coverage of the major tournaments, click here.

MCAS Miramar said this practice has been going on for more than 24 years, when the Marine Corps has operated from Miramar.

