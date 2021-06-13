Boris Johnson on Brexit, N Ireland, Biden and Trump





Gary Gibbon, our Political Editor, has spoken to Boris Johnson from Cornwall as the prime minister holds a G7 summit – representing most of the world’s largest economies – since the Covid pandemic, with global economic recovery and a climate crisis on the agenda. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source