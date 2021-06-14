Benjamin Netanyahu was forced out of power by the new Israeli coalition after 12 years – BBC News





The Israeli parliament has approved a new coalition government, forcing Benjamin Netanyahu to become prime minister after twelve years in power. The new government will be led by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett for the first two years as part of a power-sharing deal. He will then hand over the leadership to party centrist Yair Lapid Yesh Atid for another two years. MIshal Husain presents Tom Bateman, a reporter for the Middle East, on BBC News. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source