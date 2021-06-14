The ACT Accelerator Partnership welcomes the commitment of 870 million doses of vaccine and calls for greater investment in all tools to end the pandemic

At the end of this year’s G7 summit, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland announced a donation of an additional 870 million doses of vaccine from participants, most of which will be delivered via COVAX, the COVID 19 Tools accelerator access, within the next year. The heads of the G7 member states were present, plus Australia, India, South Africa and the Republic of Korea, invited as guests.

Leaders reaffirmed support for all ACT-accelerator pillars in all treatments, tests and strengthening of the public health system, as well as vaccines (link to the press release). In addition, they expressed their intention to work together with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase their contribution to vaccines over the coming months. Since the early G7 summit in February 2021, the G7 has committed a total of one billion doses.

Time is of the essence

WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,, talked to the leaders at their meeting and called for “many other countries now facing an increase in cases – and facing this without vaccines. We are in the race of our lives, but it is not a fair race and most countries have barely left the starting line. We welcome generous announcements of vaccine donations and “We thank the leaders. But we need more, and we need it faster.”

This year, more than $ 16 billion is needed to fully fund the work of ACT-Accelerator, a global partnership of leading international health organizations that is halfway through its 2020-21 funding needs. In addition to vital research and development of vaccines and procurement, ACT-Accelerator needs resources to strengthen health systems and protect health workers who manage the tools needed to end a pandemic; tests to detect and contain focal points, as well as identify new variants that will continue to emerge; and life-saving treatments for those who will continue to catch COVID-19 and suffer. There is an urgent need for treatments like oxygen that record an increase in demand that is five times – and in cases such as India 10 times – greater than the need before the pandemic.

Funding needed for the ACT-Accelerator will address product delivery challenges where they are most needed, help set up testing for 500 million people in low- and middle-income countries by mid-2021, and help secure the necessary oxygen supply, as well as distribute 165 million treatment doses , including dexamethasone, which can save the lives of people critically ill with COVID.

Carl Bildt, WHO Special Envoy for the ACT Accelerator, “We welcome these commitments, but there is still a significant funding gap that must be closed if we want to get treatment urgently, including oxygen and tests, to low- and low-income countries, so we don’t fly blind where the virus and how it is changing. It’s time to act now. We are looking for the G7 and G20 to fund the ACT accelerator, a global multilateral solution that can speed up the end of the pandemic.

“This is an important moment of global solidarity and a crucial milestone in the effort to ensure that those at greatest risk are protected,” he said. Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, Vaccine Association (Gavi). “As we strive to target or stop the acute phase of the pandemic, we look forward to working with countries to ensure that these promised doses are quickly converted into doses.”

Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of UNITAID, “These commitments by G7 leaders are important and welcome. But it is crucial to remember that currently patients with COVID-19 around the world are dying and suffering from oxygen deficiency, a key drug that is vital to treating COVID-19. I would call on leaders G7 to act now to ensure that all pillars of ACT-accelerators are fully funded – including those focusing on treatments and tests.As recent events in India, Nepal and elsewhere have shown, we need more than a vaccine to make this pandemic everywhere is over. “

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, He said: “The effect of the pandemic in the second year is already far worse than the first. We are seeing significant and devastating epidemics around the world – including South Asia, South Africa and Latin America. We need to keep sounding the alarm. The longer the virus spreads uncontrollably, the greater the risk of developing more deadly or contagious variants. The clearest path out of this pandemic is the global, equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapy, and the overall strengthening of health systems around the world, because no one will be safe until we are all safe. “

Dr. Emma Hannay, Chief Access Officer and ACT Accelerator Manager for FIND, he said: “We thank the G7 for their leadership and continued efforts to ensure research and development and equitable access to the diagnostic tests necessary both to combat COVID-19 and to lay the foundations that will prepare the world to protect itself from future pandemics.”

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said: “This is a historic moment – as the leaders of some of the richest counties come together to ensure that all parts of the world have access to life-saving vaccines. This pandemic has shown us that we cannot nationally oppose international interests. In diseases like COVID-19, we need to make sure we get it under control everywhere. Much remains to be done to get vaccines into arms and ensure that research and development allows us to step ahead of the virus. But for today, we are taking a break and celebrating the crucial moment of political harmonization and cooperation. “

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, said: “It is encouraging to see such global cooperation and commitment. However, none of the rescue tools to fight COVID-19 will be delivered alone. We need to make sure that health systems are prepared and that first-line health workers are sufficiently protected to deliver these tools without risking their own lives. This can only happen if the ACT-Accelerator is fully funded. “

Notes to editors

Access COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is a proven, global collaboration that accelerates the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. It was established in response to a call from G20 leaders in March and was launched by the WHO, the European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in April 2020.

The ACT-Accelerator is not a decision-making body nor is it a new organization, but works to accelerate the joint efforts of existing organizations to stop a pandemic. It is a collaborative framework designed to bring key players together at the table with a view to ending the pandemic as quickly as possible through accelerated development, equitable distribution and expanded delivery of tests, treatment and vaccines, protecting system health and rebuilding societies and economies in the short term. It draws on the experience of the world’s leading health organizations, which deal with the most difficult health challenges in the world and which, by working together, can unlock new and more ambitious results against COVID-19. Its members are committed to providing all people with access to all the tools needed to win COVID-19 and working with unprecedented levels of partnership to achieve it.

The ACT-Accelerator consists of four pillars: diagnostics, therapy, vaccines, and health system strengthening.