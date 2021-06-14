G7 announces promises of 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, at least half of which will be delivered by the end of 2021

COVAX welcomes the dose-sharing commitments for 870 million additional doses to support equal access to vaccines in 2021 and 2022, with the aim of delivering at least half by the end of 2021.



The G7 committed a billion doses since the virtual summit of early G7 leaders in February 2021, including promises of the day at the G20 Global Health Summit hosted by Prime Minister Draghi and President von der Leyen and the Gavi COVAX AMC summit hosted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga from Japan.

COVAX partners welcome the support of G7 leaders for global public health.

In a significant agreement at the G7 summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom, and global leaders, global leaders pledged to share doses of COVID-19 internationally, in support of a global equitable approach and helping end the acute phase of the pandemic.

Building on the momentum of the G20 Global Summit hosted by Prime Minister Draghi and President von der Leyen, and AMC Gavi COVAX Summit hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the G7 countries have pledged to directly distribute at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with a view to delivering at least half by the end of 2021, and reaffirmed their support for COVAX as “the primary route to vaccine for the poorest countries. “

COVAX partners welcome this commitment, with continued support for exports in significant proportions, the promotion of voluntary licensing and non-profit global production. COVAX looks forward to seeing doses in the country as soon as possible. Faced with an urgent shortage of supply, COVAX is focused on securing as many co-doses as possible immediately, as the third quarter of this year will be the largest gap between deliveries and states ’ability to absorb doses. COVAX will work with the G7 and other countries that have stepped up to share doses as quickly and fairly as possible. This will help address the short-term supply constraints currently affecting the global response to COVID-19 and reduce the prospects for future lethal versions.

Expecting large amounts available through the COVAX Facility’s portfolio of operations later in the year, COVAX also encourages multilateral development banks to urgently release funds to help countries prepare their health systems for major vaccine deployments in the coming months.

“This is an important moment of global solidarity and a crucial milestone in efforts to ensure that all those most at risk are protected everywhere,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). “As we pursue our goal of ending the acute phase of the pandemic, we look forward to working with countries to ensure that these pledged doses are quickly converted into doses.”

“This is a historic moment – as leaders of some of the richest counties come together to ensure that all parts of the world have access to life-saving vaccines,” added Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI (Coalition for Epidemiological Readiness for Innovation). . “This pandemic has shown us that we cannot nationally oppose international interests. In diseases like COVID-19, we need to make sure we get it under control everywhere. Much remains to be done to get vaccines into arms and ensure that research and development allows us to step ahead of the virus. But for today, we are taking a break and celebrating a crucial moment of political alignment and cooperation. “

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, said: “We have reached a gloomy turning point in this pandemic: Since COVID-19 2021, there have already been more deaths than last year. Without urgent action, this devastation will continue. Fair access to COVID-19 vaccines is the clearest path out of this pandemic for all of us – including children. UNICEF thanks the G7 member states for their significant promises and continued support. However, much work remains to be done to continue to increase the quantity and pace of supply to the rest of the world, because when it comes to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, our best interests and our best nature coincide. This crisis will not be over until it is over for everyone. “

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Many other countries are now facing a backlog of cases – and are facing it without vaccines. We are in a race of our lives, but it is not a fair race, and most countries are barely we have left the starting line. We welcome the generous announcements of vaccine donations and thank the leaders. But we need more and need them faster. “

“The current shortage of vaccine supply in Africa risks prolonging the pandemic, not only for millions on the continent, but for the entire world,” said Dr. Githinji Gitahi, CEO of AMREF Health Africa. “I applaud the leadership of the Group of Seven in sharing doses with COVAX and urge them – and others to share doses now, not later in the year, when our needs are greatest.”

About COVAX

COVAX, the COVID-19 Tools Accelerator Vaccine Pillar (ACT), co-conveyed by the Coalition for Innovation in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), Gavi, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance (WHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as a key implementing partner, vaccine manufacturers in developed and developing countries, the World Bank and others. It is the only global initiative working with governments and manufacturers to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide and in higher and lower income countries.

The role of CEPI in COVAX

CEPI is leading the way COVAX vaccine research and development portfolio, investing in the research and development of various promising candidates, with the aim of supporting the development of three safe and effective vaccines that can be made available to countries participating in the COVAX program. As part of this work, CEPI has secured the first right to refuse potentially more than one billion doses for the COVAX plant to a number of candidates and made strategic investments in vaccine production, including reserving capacity to produce COVAX vaccine doses in the facility network and providing glass bottles for 2 billion vaccine doses. . CEPI is also investing in the ‘next generation’ of vaccine candidates, which will provide the world with additional opportunities to control COVID-19 in the future.

Gavi’s role in COVAX

Gavi conducts procurement and wholesale delivery for COVAX: design and management COVAX facility and Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its traditional allied partners UNICEF and WHO, together with governments, on country readiness and delivery. As part of this role, Gavi hosts the COVAX Office to coordinate the operation and management of the mechanism as a whole, maintain financial and legal relations with 193 Facilit participants and manage COVAX Facility job portfolio: negotiating advance purchase agreements with manufacturers of prospective vaccine candidates to provide doses on behalf of all COVAX Facility participants. Gavi also coordinates the design, operationalization, and fundraising for Gavi COVAX AMC, a mechanism that provides access to donor-funded doses in 92 lower-income economies. As part of this work, Gavi provides funding and oversight for UNICEF’s procurement and delivery of vaccines to all AMC participants – by operating advance purchase agreements between Gavi and manufacturers – as well as supporting partners and government work on readiness and delivery. This includes customized support to governments, UNICEF, WHO and other partners for cold chain equipment, technical assistance, syringes, vehicles and other aspects of an extremely complex logistics delivery operation. Gavi has also co-designed, raised funds for and supported the operationalization of AMC without a fault compensation mechanism as well as COVAX humanitarian buffer.

The role of THAT in COVAX

WHO has more roles in it COVAX: Provides normative guidance on vaccine policy, regulations, safety, research and development, allocation and readiness and delivery in the country. Its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization develops evidence-based immunization policy recommendations. Its Emergency Inventories (SADs) / Prequalification ensure harmonized review and approval in all Member States. It provides global coordination and support to Member States in monitoring vaccine safety. It has developed target product profiles for COVID-19 vaccines and provides technical coordination of research and development. TKO leads, together with UNICEF, Workflow readiness and delivery in the country, which provides support to countries in preparing to receive and administer vaccines. Together with Gavi and a number of other partners working globally, regionally and nationally, the CRD workflow provides tools, guidance, oversight and field technical assistance for planning and deployment. vaccines. In addition to COVAX partners, WHO has developed And fault-free compensation scheme as part of time-limited liability and indemnity obligations

The role of UNICEF in COVAX

UNICEF leverages its experience as the largest single buyer of vaccines in the world and works with manufacturers and partners to procure doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as well as cargo, logistics and storage. UNICEF already procures more than 2 billion doses of vaccine annually for routine immunization and response to the outbreak on behalf of nearly 100 countries. In cooperation with PAHO working capital fund, UNICEF is leading efforts for the procurement and supply of doses of COVID-19 vaccine for COVAX. In addition, UNICEF, Gavi and WHO are working with governments day and night to ensure that countries are ready to receive vaccines, with appropriate cold chain equipment and health workers trained to issue them. UNICEF also plays a leading role in efforts to promote trust in vaccines, providing communications about vaccine trust and monitoring and addressing misinformation around the world.

About the ACT accelerator

Access to COVID-19 Tools ACT-Accelerator is a new, revolutionary global collaboration that accelerates the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. It was established in response to a call from G20 leaders in March and was launched by the WHO, the European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in April 2020.

The ACT-Accelerator is not a decision-making body nor is it a new organization, but works to accelerate the joint efforts of existing organizations to stop a pandemic. It is a collaborative framework designed to bring key players together at the table with a view to ending the pandemic as quickly as possible through accelerated development, equitable distribution and expanded delivery of tests, treatment and vaccines, protecting system health and rebuilding societies and economies in the short term. It draws on the experience of the world’s leading health organizations, which deal with the most difficult health challenges in the world and which, by working together, can unlock new and more ambitious results against COVID-19. Its members are committed to providing all people with access to all the tools needed to win COVID-19 and working with unprecedented levels of partnership to achieve it.

The ACT-Accelerator has four areas of operation: diagnostics, therapy, vaccines, and the health system connector. Intersecting all is a workflow of access and assignment.