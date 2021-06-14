Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promises to unite the nation – BBC News





Israeli new prime minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to unite the nation caused by years of political stagnation. The right-wing nationalist will lead a coalition of unprecedented parties with a one-seat margin that won a vote of confidence on Sunday. He was a replacement for Benjamin Netanyahu, who had to step down after 12 years. Mr. Bennett, the leader of the Yamina party, will be prime minister until September 2023, as part of a power-sharing deal. Then Yair Lapid will hand over power to the head of the centrist party Yesh Atid for another two years.

