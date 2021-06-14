Connect with us

NATO leaders meet in Brussels – BBC News

NATO leaders met in Brussels today for a summit described by its secretary-general as a turning point in its seventy-two-year history. The alliance wants to turn the page in the last four years when its most powerful member, the United States, has tightened relations. President Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday in a bid to highlight his commitment to NATO and the need to address the threat posed by China’s rise. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

