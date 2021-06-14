Earthquake Report: Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.0-16 km WSW Maramag, Bukidnon Province, Northern Mindanao, Philippines, Monday, June 14, 2021





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Balulang cagayan de oro (85.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 20-30 seconds: Very strong | One user found this interesting.

Jinjug City (126 km N from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

86 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

67.6 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 15-20 seconds

Cagayan de Oro City (85.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

90.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Kidapawan City, North Cotabato (78.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

88.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 30-60 seconds

85.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Ozamiz city (133.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration: circulation vibration

Cagayan de Oro (86.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 15-20 seconds

Cotabato City (96.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Cotabato City (89.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 min

Kibawi Bukidnon (19.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV): The second time is stronger than the first.

Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay (215.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Cagayan de Oro / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds: Horizontal shaking, another horizontal shaking after 5 minutes or so

Malabang, Lanao del Sur (89.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking

Cagayan de Oro City / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 15-20 seconds

Lanao del Sur/very weak shaking (MMI II): headache

Lipona (76.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis OR / Light Haze (MMI IV)

Kidapawan City / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side)

Beige/very weak vibration (MMI II)

Ozamiz City / Low Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 30-60 seconds

Cagayan de Oro / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 10-15 seconds: I heard windows creaking and building shaking

935.9 km from the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Cagayan de Oro City (86.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 15-20 seconds: strong shaking, mostly vertical and rolling, some horizontal movements. The strongest we’ve seen so far. 3 earthquakes a few minutes apart. The first is the strongest, the third is about as strong but shorter, and the second is also strong but not as much as 1 and 3. Smaller aftershocks after all three earthquakes, mostly after the first one.

Cagayan de Oro City / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

Malinao Kalilangan Bukidnon / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and Horizontal Oscillation / 2-5 s: Stress

Maranding, Lala Lanao del Norte (85.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds: frightened

quezon, bukidone / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Cagayan de Oro / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: kosog

9.9 miles northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 20-30 s: Shock and nervous, that’s how I feel, it’s been chilling and all of a sudden the tremor comes like wth

Cagayan de Oro (91.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 20-30 seconds

Cagayan de Oro (88.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration

Marawi City (72.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

El Salvador, Misamis Oriental, Philippines (102.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: Of course afraid.

Lumpia, Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

93.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported by our app)

Tagulluan (91.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Cagayan de Oro City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: Our house shook. It has to be bigger than size 3. It scares us. I don’t think I could sleep better tonight. Ugh!

Maranding, Lala Lanao del Norte (121.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds (reported by our app)

Cagayan de Oro City / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

75.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / Very short: A bit nervous especially when it happens at night, which is the time when everyone is asleep.

Iligan Key (88.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 10-15 seconds: I feel very dizzy

Cagayan de Oro, Nazareth / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Puntod, Cagayan de Oro City / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 s: I can hear the ground shaking. It’s like a truck that just passed by.

91.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: frightened, paranoid

92.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Cagayan de Oro City / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: 2 long light shaking, with aftershocks

Cagayan de Oro City / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: shaking, shaking

Iligan City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds: Vertigo

Cabagan Cotabato (65.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: shocked

Manzil (90.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: Multiple short-term ear tremors, already 3 times occurred, there is Shu

Lumpia at upper balulang intensity 7. of 10 / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 10-15 sec: Our house shook violently back and forth twice and we experienced two shock after shock. The subdivision of Greater Europe in Lumbia was about 7. In intensity

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Cagayan de Oro City, Northern Mindanao, Philippines / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: It was stronger than last year’s shaking.

Cagayan de Oro / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Also aftershock after 10 minutes

Valencia City Bukidnon / Very weak shaking (MMI II)

CAGAYAN DE ORO / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 30-60 seconds: I prayed 1 Our Father, 1 Hail Mary and 1 Glory, it was not over yet.

Cagayan de Oro City / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10sec

Iligan City (90.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Several minutes

Cagayan de Oro / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Worried that it may not stop and the shaking may increase in intensity

Ditsa-an ramain lanao del sur (66 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Davao City (106.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI V): Vibration enough to make objects hanging on walls move back and forth…

Opole, Misamis Oriental (92.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

Ozamiz (129.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 15-20 seconds

Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking: a little frightened

Cagayan de Oro City / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: strong earthquake

Tablon, Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s: I get nervous because it’s not just 1 but 3x

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral): strong vibration

Cagayan de Oro / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Iligan City (87.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 15-20 seconds: Oh my God, I’m doing my units and thought it was just anemia

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking

Cagayan de Oro City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: Our house was shaking. The first earthquake was long and everything was shaking and even outside you can really feel it, it was very scary especially my 1 year old was with me at the time and we were already sleeping when it happened. So we got up and the second earthquake happened 3-5 minutes later and it was shorter and less shaking.

Cagayan de Oro / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: It felt like it wouldn’t stop. She came back 4 more times. With 2-3 minutes of interval.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking

85.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

Western Kolambog Lapasan Cagayan de Oro City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 10-15 seconds

Cotabato City / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

127.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: frightened

Davao City / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / Very short

Cagayan de Oro / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds: terrified

Cagayan de Oro / Low vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds

Philippines, Cotabato City / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Valencia City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

87.2 km N from the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V): 4 . frightened life

85.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Chinatown Malabang Lanao del Sur: I feel it might be too strong in other places.

Eastern Misamis Opole / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

In my house / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I’m sedated

93.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation

Tambo, Bijabo Lanao del Sur / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 15-20 sec: shock.

Cagayan de Oro City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Opole/moderate vibration (MMI V)

Naawan, East Misamis / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Cagayan de Oro City / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

33.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Cagayan de Oro City / Weak shaking (MMI III): shaking

102.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos