UN researchers install seismic sensor system in western Reno





Today, seismic-sensing equipment is being installed along six miles of existing fiber-optic cable as part of a project from the University of Nevada, Reno researchers. The area to be monitored extends westward from Virginia Street along California Street to Maybury Road.

Equipment to be installed includes Distributed Acoustic Sensing Equipment, or DAS, which uses fiber-optic cables as vibration sensors to monitor sound. Using it, researchers can detect sounds like driving cars, trains, and planes passing overhead, or in this case, ground motions caused by seismic activity.

Similar technology is used along oil and gas pipelines to detect potential leaks or nearby activities that could damage the pipeline. The use of DAS in seismic research has gained traction over the past several years because it has become low-cost and low-maintenance.

Small, high-resolution seismographs will also be placed in the ground along with the DAS.

Among the scientists are Scott Tyler, Professor of Geosciences and a leading expert in optical fibers/laser sensing systems; Elnaz Esmaeilzadeh Seylabi, Project Lead from the University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering; and Rachel Hatch, a postdoctoral researcher in geosciences and engineering.

The trio plan to use the equipment to determine how the ground will respond during the earthquake and how much damage will be caused. “The technology could eventually also be used in an early warning system to alert communities seconds or minutes before an earthquake strikes,” university officials said in a statement.

The United Nations’ Nevada Seismological Laboratory notes that there are thousands of earthquakes every year in Nevada that are too small to be felt. There are active seismic faults at the base of nearly every mountain range in the state, and the Nevada mountain ranges continue to grow through movement at these faults.

“Not everyone in Nevada lives more than several miles from an earthquake fault,” the experts noted on the lab’s frequently asked questions page.

